Experience, poise and a devastating front row; all were on display Thursday night for Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
Senior outside hitters Toryn Richards and Kylie Pittmann owned the court, and along with senior setter Ellie Ready and junior middle blocker Alex Heuss, the Buccaneers sailed by New-Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 25-13, 25-8, 25-11.
W-E-M head coach Crystal Lamont said after the game there’s a lot of value on the court at one time.
“They're hitting percentage has been phenomenal this year,” Lamont said of the front row players. “They're really limiting our errors. I think we had one error in the first set; it was a hard-hit ball down the left line. They are just getting so smart and so controlled of their hits.”
Among the starkest difference between the teams was in the starting lineup. NRHEG (0-5) featured three upperclassmen, all seniors, in its starting seven while Class A No. 2 W-E-M (4-0) had a lineup full of either juniors or seniors. The Buccaneers showed off that experience and took advantage of the youth of the Panthers at times in each of the three sets.
Being able to play clean and receive in the back row, away from the net and handle the ball was a major factor in the game. The Buccaneers had few errors and nearly no miscommunication on balls hit in between rows as well.
“They know where each other are going,” Lamont said. “Those in-between balls, you need to have one person step in and one person cross behind. This group is getting pretty close to being able to do that. When you do play like that, you can get the ball up to the setter. Anytime Ellie (Ready) gets the ball in her area, we're probably going to score. “
The Buccaneers took a 6-1 lead in the first set. The two teams traded points until the Buccaneers finished off the first set, ending the set on a 5-1 run.
The second set was a little closer to start as the Buccaneers led, but only 6-4. It was as close as the set would be however as Pittman and Richards began hammering shots into the second row of the Panthers. The Buccaneers outscored the Panthers 19-4 to win 25-8.
The theme continued in the third set. The Buccaneers grabbed a lead, then traded a few points before finishing off the set. W-E-M ended the final set on a 7-2 run and earn the sweep.
Richards ended the night with a team-high 19 kills along with six digs and a block. Pittmann was just as effective with a .545 hitting percentage, 12 kills and seven digs. Senior Autumn Taylor also had seven digs. Ready paved the way for the offense with 37 assists. Huess added six kills with a .600 hitting percentage and recorded a pair of block assists.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown remained perfect in the shortened season and have yet to lose to a set. Lamont said in order for the team to continue its current pace, it needs to prevent itself from falling into a lull on the court.
“I always focus in on the defense. I thought there were some plays we should have made,” Lamont said. “We just need to know, in the games we're winning by a wider margin, we're still able to focus in and not pick up bad habits on defense. We keep trying to perfect our defense in the back row.”