Weather Alert

...MINOR SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS THIS MORNING... SEVERAL BANDS OF LIGHT, TO POSSIBLY MODERATE SNOWFALL, WILL CONTINUE TO PROGRESS TO THE EAST AND NORTHEAST THROUGH EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA, AND INTO WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN THIS MORNING. SOME AREAS MAY PICK UP A QUICK ONE HALF INCH WHICH WILL CAUSE SOME SLICK ROADS, ESPECIALLY OVERPASSES AND SECONDARY ROADS THAT HAVEN'T BEEN TREATED. MOST OF THE LIGHT SNOW WILL END BY NOON.