Against undefeated and Class AA No. 1-ranked Stewartville, the Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team was able to win a set but nothing more in a 25-8, 25-14, 22-25, 25-9 victory for the Tigers.
It is just the fourth set all season Stewartville (8-0) has dropped, with the others coming against Class AA No. 5-ranked Kasson-Mantorville, Goodhue and Byron.
The Knights (1-5) featured a well-rounded defensive effort with Josi Quam registering a team-high 10 digs, while Rachel Ryan, Tessa Erlandson and Julia Dahl all finished with nine digs as well. Quam and Leah Berg both also soared for a block apiece.
Offensively, Berg led K-W with six kills, Dahl and Grace Nystuen both added four kills, Hailey Lerfald and Erlandson provided three kills each, and Quam and Stella Rechtzigel both contributed a pair of kills apiece. Quam also dished out 23 assists.
It was the first match of the season for Lerfald, the lone senior for K-W that has been dealing with an injury so far this season.
Next up, K-W will travel Monday, Nov. 2 to play at Lake City (4-2).