Game: No. 3 Bethlehem Academy (6-2) at No. 6 Hayfield (2-6).
Last week: The Cardinals were unable to produce enough offensively in a 19-6 loss at Rushford-Peterson, while the Vikings couldn't keep pace in a 36-21 loss against Randolph.
Last matchup: Bethlehem Academy raced past Hayfield 61-27, with the Cardinals jumping out to a 55-6 halftime lead Sept. 13.
1. It makes the most since to start previewing this week's game by looking back to the regular-season matchup, especially considering the unique off-the-field circumstances surrounding both. In the regular season, a game originally scheduled for Friday night was pushed back to the ensuing Monday, due to Hayfield not having enough players available to play. The change in date necessitated the matchup be moved from Bruce Smith Field in Faribault to Hayfield. Tuesday night, the Cardinals will again be the home team playing on the road thanks to scheduling conflicts. With Faribault also earning a home game Tuesday night, Bruce Smith Field was already occupied. When Bethlehem Academy ran into a similar situation in the 2019 playoffs, it hosted a game at Northfield, which is also unavailable this year since Northfield is hosting its own game Tuesday night. Without any flexibility in the schedule, that meant the best option was for Bethlehem Academy to essentially cede its home-field advantage to the lower-seeded team. That change in venue didn't impact the Cardinals in September, and they'll be hoping that stays true in October.
2. Staying with the oddities surrounding the regular-season game, Hayfield actually outgained Bethlehem Academy 299-298 despite the lopsided final score. That's not an indictment on the offensive execution for the Cardinals, but rather because the Vikings ran 19 more offensive plays, turned the ball over three times and allowed Bethlehem Academy to score on two interceptions returned for touchdowns by Brady Strodtman and Charlie King, in addition to letting Derrick Sando return a punt for a touchdown.
3. That ability for Bethlehem Academy to score in a variety of ways has been key this season, and more often than not can swing postseason games one way or the other. Earlier this year, the Cardinals beat Randolph 32-26 thanks to a punt blocked out of the back of the end zone for a safety and Sando returning the ensuing free kick for a touchdown. Those types of plays have been missing for Bethlehem Academy the last few weeks, however. The Cardinals didn't need any special teams or defensive touchdowns in the following weeks to beat Kenyon-Wanamingo, Wabasha-Kellogg or Winona Cotter (Oliver Linnemann did return an interception for a touchdown in a blowout win against Wabasha-Kellogg). Where the game-changing scores were needed, though, was in the 19-6 loss at Rushford-Peterson. In the 19-8 loss against Fillmore Centrail, Bethlehem Academy's one touchdown came on a blocked punt returned for a touchdown.
4. Entering the season, Bethlehem Academy coach Jim Beckmann wanted his offense to be more dynamic and less reliant on running back Brady Strodtman. That's helped highlight the emergence of Linnemann and Sando on jet sweeps and the between-the-tackles running of Aiden Tobin. Both of Bethlehem Academy's losses this season, however, have featured rushing totals of 42 and 14 yards for Strodtman. That's not to say it's impossible for the Cardinals to win without eye-popping totals from Strodtman, as they did just that in the blowout against Wabasha-Kellogg. The Falcons sold out to limit Strodtman to 18 yards on five carries, which allowed sophomore quarterback Elliott Viland to finish 5 of 5 for 70 yards and two touchdowns. In the postseason, though, Cardinals could use him getting on a roll if they plan on challenging for a section title.