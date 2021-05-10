The Buccaneers dominated the Fillmore Central tournament on Saturday with a pair of run-rule victories. WEM beat Lake City 15-4 in six innings in the first game, and Fillmore Central 15-2 in five innings in the second game to claim the title.
Gloria Cortez fired all five innings in the championship and allowed only two unearned runs, seven hits and two walks, while Addyson Taylor pitched all six innings in the first game while allowing four runs, 11 hits and one walk while striking out a pair of batters.
Offensively in the first game, Brielle Bartelt smacked a home run and finished with three hits, Autumn Taylor, Addyson Taylor and Allison Rients all doubled, and Reints, Emma Woratschka and Ellie Ready all notched a pair of hits.
In the second game, WEM's offense was powered by a home run and two hits from Lindsay Condon, Bartelt added three hits and five RBIs, and Autumn Taylor and Rients both finished with two hits.
WEM played again Monday afternoon against Medford, and next plays Thursday afternoon against Bethlehem Academy in Waterville.