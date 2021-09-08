Game: Faribault (1-0) at Byron (0-1), 7 p.m., Friday.
Last week: The Falcons had little trouble racing past Albert Lea at home, while the Bears lost a rematch of last year’s Section 1-4A championship at Kasson-Mantorville 31-21.
Last matchup: When these two teams last played in 2019, Byron eased to a 41-19 victory in Faribault.
1. It’s hard to take too much from Friday night’s blowout from a Faribault perspective, except that the Falcons reinforced the fact they’re operating in the upper half of the Big Southeast Blue Division this fall. Two other teams in that tier are Kasson-Mantorville and Byron, which battered and bruised each other in Week 1. The KoMets have won their last three games against the Bears to put themselves at the top of that pack until someone beats them. Friday night in Byron presents the first opportunity for Faribault to prove it can not only hang with, but beat the likes of Byron and Stewartville this year.
2. In the first game of his senior season, Hunter Nelson might as well have been playing a video game on rookie mode. The left-hander completed 10 of 14 passes for 250 yards and five touchdowns, in addition to carrying the ball seven times for 55 yards. A number of receivers joined in on the passing party, led by AJ Worrall catching three balls for 57 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and Jordan Klecker hauling in three receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown. In last week’s loss to Kasson-Mantorville, Byron was exploited heavily by K-M’s dual-threat quarterback Matt Donovan, who finished with 204 rushing yards and two touchdowns, in addition to completing 6 of 8 passes for 141 yards.
3. While Byron lost by only 10 points, the actual game swung much heavier in the direction of Kasson-Mantorville. The KoMets led 24-0 in the third quarter, and 31-7 by the time the fourth quarter started. Byron scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter — including one as time expired — to make the final score appear more competitive. Faribault, meanwhile, blitzed Albert Lea early on to lead 36-0 at the end of the first quarter and 50-0 at halftime. While the level of competition varied greatly in Week 1, the opening stanzas of Friday’s game in Byron might be crucial for the Falcons.
4. One of the larger questions surrounding Faribault entering 2021 was how it would replace a number of defensive stalwarts from 2020. In the season-opening blowout win, Tim Neirby disrupted the Tigers from the interior of the defensive line, where he recorded five solo tackles, three tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. JT Hausen also stepped into the varsity lineup for the first time to notch four total tackles and a sack.