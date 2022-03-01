Augsburg junior Joe Palmer was named the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year on Monday. The Faribault High School alum averaged 21 points and nine rebounds this season. (Kevin Healy/Augsburg University)
Augsburg University’s Joe Palmer — a Faribault High School alum — was named the Joe Hutton Men’s Basketball Player of the Year by the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Palmer was also named to the six-player All-MIAC first team for the first time in his career. He was previously named to the MIAC All-First-Year Team in his first season.
Palmer becomes the seventh Auggie to earn MIAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year honors, with Brian Ammann ‘85 earning the honor in 1984-85, Devean George earning it twice in 1997-98 and 1998-99, Jeoffrey Reed ‘00 being named co-Player of the Year in 1999-2000, Dan Kornbaum ‘14 earning the honor in 2013-14, Collin Olmscheid ‘18 earning the honor in 2017-18, and Booker Coplin ‘20 earning it in both 2018-19 and 2019-20. The award is named for Joe Hutton, who won 591 games coaching at Hamline University from 1930 to 1965.
Palmer had a phenomenal season for the Auggies, leading the conference in both points (21.0) and rebounds (9.0) per-game and ranking ninth in field goal percentage (50.8%). His 21 points per-game also ranked him 31st in all of NCAA Division III.
Making all 24 starts for Augsburg, he finished the season with 11 double-doubles and scored 20 or more points in 14 games this season, including four 30-plus point performances. He earned MIAC Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week honors four times this season and was named to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week once. A history and secondary education major with a 3.71 grade-point average, he was also named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team.