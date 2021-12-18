After storming back from double-digit deficits in the first and second half, the Faribault boys basketball team fell just short of completing the comeback Friday night at home in a 61-59 loss to Rochester John Marshall.
The Falcons shot 57.5% from the field, but allowed the Rockets too many opportunities on the offensive glass. Rochester John Marshall turned eight offensive rebounds into 12 second-chance points, compared to five second-chance points for Faribault.
Senior Jordan Klecker stood out for the Falcons with a game-high 16 points, thanks to nailing 4 of 6 3-point attempts and 6 of 9 shots from the field.
Hunter Nelson added 13 points, Ian Ehlers scored 11 points while finishing a perfect 5-for-5 from the field, Beau Schrot provided seven points and Carson Kreager finished 2-for-3 from behind the arc to tally six points.
Nelson also dished out three assists, with Ehlers and Devin Lockerby both tallying a pair of assists. Ehlers additionally snatched a team-high five rebounds, while Nelson swiped a team-high four steals.
Faribault next plays Tuesday night against Mankato West.