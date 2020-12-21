Almost a third of the 14-player Class A all-state volleyball team announced Friday, Dec. 18, was filled with players from the Gopher Conference.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown seniors Toryn Richards, Kylie Pittmann and Ellie Ready all landed on the team, in addition to Medford senior Kinsey Cronin. It is the second straight year Richards and Cronin have been named to the all-state team, while Ready was an all-state honorable mention in 2019.
The three Buccaneers to make the all-state team are the most of any school across all three classes.
This year, Richards finished with 196 kills, 110 digs, 14 aces and 10 total blocks and was named the Faribault Daily News' All-Area Volleyball Player of the Year.
Pittmann tallied 163 kills, 87 digs, 13 total blocks, 87 digs and 31 aces, and Ready dished out 366 assists in addition notching 17 total blocks, 43 digs, 16 aces and 22 kills.
In Medford, Cronin racked up 213 kills and 66 blocks, both of which would have been considered among the state's best if they were accrued over the course of a full season, rather than in only 12 matches. Cronin was also named the Owatonna People's Press' All-Area Volleyball Player of the Year.
W-E-M coach Crystal Lamont was also named the Section 2A coach of the year, and Kenyon-Wanamingo assistant coach Cheryl Dahl was tabbed the Section 1A assistant of the year.
Academically, Bethlehem Academy, Blooming Prairie, Medford, NRHEG and W-E-M all gold academic all-state awards for finishing with cumulative team grade point averages above 3.75.
The full all-state teams and honorable mentions for all three classes are listed below:
CLASS A
All-State
Kinsey Cronin, Medford, 12, MH
Abby Hennen, Minneota, 12, OH
Karsee Kampsen, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 12, S
Kenidi McCabe, Mabel-Canton, 12, OH/S
Haley Muenchow, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 12, MH
Kylie Pittmann, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 12, OH
Ellie Ready, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 12, S
Hannah Reichensperger, Northeast Range, 11, MH
Toryn Richards, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 12, OH
Megan Rinicker, Henning, 12, MH
Natalee Rolbiecki, Minneota, 11, OH
Tezra Rudzitis, Legacy Christian, 11, MH/S
Claire Vekich, Greenway, 12, OH
Lilly Wachholz, Mayer Lutheran, 11, MH/OH
All-State Honorable Mention
Morgan Chmielewski, Mayer Lutheran, 12, LIB
Kjerstiana Corson, Fillmore Central, 12, LIB
Emily Kern, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 11, LIB
Taylor Kroening, Fosston, 12, OH
Bailey Schaefer, Brandon-Evansville, 12, OH
Abby Thompson, Chisholm, 12, MH
Maya Wente, Canby, 11, MH
McKenna Yost, Minneota, 11, S
CLASS AA
All-State
Jaidyn Brower, Stewartville, 12, S
Kira Fallert, Concordia Academy, 12, OH
Estelle Haugen, Southwest Christian, 11, OH
Jordyn Hilgemann, Marshall, 12, OH
Lydia Hubbard, Pequot Lakes, 12, MH
Delaney Issendorf, Lake City, 12, OH
Ella Kiebel, Maple Lake, 11, S
Erin Lamb, Stewartville, 12, MH
Emily Meier, Marshall, 12, MH
Miah Monahan, Glencoe-Silver Lake, 12, OH
Ashlyn Olson, New London-Spicer, 12, RS
Paige Sheehan, North Branch, 12, S
Paige Thibault, Watertown-Mayer, 12, OH
Brooke Weichbrodt, Concordia Academy, 12, S
Honorable Mention
Maddie Converse, Kasson-Mantorville, 11, S
Taiya Gregg, Esko, 12, OH
Keely Kurschner, Hill-Murray, 12, LIB
Paige Meyer, Albany, 12, S
Carissa Richie, Mound Westonka, 12, OH
Kate Thibault, Watertown-Mayer, 10, LIB
Noelle VanOort, Kasson-Mantorville, 12, OH/RS
Shaina Zinter, Concordia Academy, 11, MH
CLASS AAA
All-State
Lauren Crowl, Eastview, 12, RS
Elizabeth Dille, Sartell, 12, OH
Kali Engeman, Minnetonka, 12, MH
Lauren Galvin, East Ridge, 12, OH
Skylar Gray, Maple Grove, 12, OH
Julia Hanson, Prior Lake, 11, OH
Sienna Ifill, Eagan, 11, RS
Maddie Lipetzky, Shakopee, 11, MH
Abbey Milner, Lakeville North, 12, MH
Ava Moes, Lakeville South, 12, OH
Megan Reilly, Northfield, 12, OH
Cassie Sieling, Bloomington Jefferson, 11, RS
Stella Swenson, Wayzata, 9, S
Emma Torstenson, Northfield, 12, LIB
Ella Voegele, Wayzata, 11, LIB
All-State
Avery Bolles, Andover, 10, OH
Maddy Hornyak, Lakeville North, 12, OH
Kendal Kemp, Eagan, 11, MH
Ellie Sieling, Bloomington Jefferson, 11, OH/MH
Abby Stark, Willmar, 12, LIB
Waverly Thao, Mounds View, 12, S
Emma VanHeel, St. Michael-Albertville, 12, OH/MH/RS