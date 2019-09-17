For the first time this season on home court, the Faribault Falcons could breathe easy.
Competing in Nomeland Gymnasium for the first time in 12 days, Faribault got back to .500 on the season (7-7, 3-1 Big 9) with a 25-11, 25-9, 25-17 sweep of the Albert Lea Tigers (0-8, 0-3 Big 9).
Improvement at the service line helped Faribault cruise and improve to 2-1 on home floor. The last two home matches went four and five sets, respectively.
"We had 16 aces, which I think is the most we've had," said JoAnna Lane. "And we only had three errors."
Lane praised her team's discipline in the first two sets to get out to big leads and keep a winless opponent from gaining confidence. The Tigers showed improvement by winning their first set in their last match last week vs. one of the Big 9's best, Austin (7-1, 2-0).
Albert Lea was within 5-4 in the first before the Falcons reeled off a 9-0 run. Bennett Wolff had three of her five aces on the run. Isabel Herda led Faribault with five aces.
Faribault eased up in the third as the Albert Lea battled to keep the score tight until it got into the teens.
"We were hoping to get more players in, but we were point for point pretty much the entire way until the end," Lane said. "We were able to cycle in three middles and each of them got two games tonight."
Faribault hit .149 as a team with 19 kills against nine errors.
Payton Evenstad led with eight kills on .167 hitting. The Falcons' usual top three hitters did their part as Olivia Bauer added five kills on .286 hitting and Wolff had four with no errors on .333 hitting.
Faribault goes for its fourth win in six matches 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Red Wing (4-9, 0-4). The Falcons already beat the Wingers 2-1 at the Farmington tournament last weekend in a result not counted toward the Big 9 standings.
Lane said she'd like to see the Falcons put together a similar performance Thursday against a team of similar skill level to Albert Lea.
Class AAA No. 2 Northfield appears the heavy favorite to win the Big 9, but Faribault hopes to contend for one of the next spots in what's proving to be a fairly even conference from top to bottom.
Faribault 3, Albert Lea 0
A — 11 9 17
F — 25 25 25
Faribault statistics — Kills: Payton Evenstad 8; Olivia Bauer 5; Bennett Wolff 4; Isabel Herda, Addi Dietsch 1 … Assists: Wolff 9; Evenstad 6; Hanna Cunniff, Bauer 1 … Aces: Herda 5; Evenstad, Wolff 4; Cunniff, Meghan Swanson, Bauer 1 … Blocks: Wolff, Swanson, Evenstad 2 … Digs: Cunniff 9; Evenstad 6; Bauer 5; Wolff, Clara Malecha 4; Herda 3; Swanson 2