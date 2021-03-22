All five of the Faribault wrestlers that competed at the Section 1AAA/2AAA individual state preliminary tournament Saturday at Farmington High School won at least one match and advanced to the fifth-place match.
In normal seasons, that might have been enough to put each of those five Falcons a break or two away from qualifying for the state tournament. This season, however, only one Faribault wrestler — freshman JT Hausen — snagged a spot at the Class AAA individual state tournament, which this year was trimmed to only eight wrestlers per weight class instead of the traditional 16.
Hausen, who qualified in the 113-pound weight class, reached the state tournament with a second-place finish at Saturday's state preliminary tournament.
He started with a first-period fall against Rosemount's Liam Anderson before notching a second-period fall in the championship semifinal against New Prague's Brady Westall. In the championship, Hausen ran into Shakopee's undefeated and top-ranked Blake West, who won by fall in the second period, to send Hausen into a win-or-go-home true second match against Albert Lea's Aivin Wasmoen.
In the second meeting this season between the two Big 9 Conference wrestlers, Hausen again topped Wasmoen, this time by fall in only 33 seconds to wrap up his spot at the Class AAA state tournament, for which the individual portion in scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Also wrestling and placing for the Falcons on Saturday were eighth grader Bo Bokman (106), freshman Elliot Viland (120), senior Gael Ramirez (145) and sophomore George Soto (182), who all would have advanced to fifth-place matches, had those been contested this year.
Bokman started Saturday with a 5-2 loss against Apple Valley's Austin Laudenbach, the eventual third-place finisher, before pinning Lakeville South's Riley Clark and narrowly losing a 7-5 decision against Albert Lea's Nick Korman.
Viland joined Hausen with a first-round victory thanks to a 2-1 decision against Burnsville's Ayden Ripplinger. He was then pinned in the second period by Lakeville North's Jore Volk, who claimed the title at 120 with two falls and a technical fall in the championship. In the consolation semifinals, Viland was pinned by Shakopee's AJ Smith, the eventual third-place finisher.
Ramirez started his tournament with a 9-0 loss against Shakopee's Riley Quern, who finishes second Saturday. In his first consolation match, Ramirez prevailed in a back-and-forth match against Apple Valley's Ian Haueter, who Ramirez pinned with less than a minute to go in the third period. In the consolation semifinals, Ramirez dropped a 6-1 decision against Northfield's Gavin Anderson.
In Soto's first-round match, the sophomore lost by technical fall against Eastview's Nathan Langer, before rebounding with a 12-4 major decision victory against New Prague's Frank Giesen. Soto's tournament ended with a 5-0 loss against Northfield's Jayce Barron in the consolation semifinals.