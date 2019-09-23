Goals were coming fast and furious Saturday at Bahl Field.
After Faribault's girls soccer team poured in seven in a victory over Glencoe-Silver Lake, the Falcons (7-2-1, 4-2-1 Big 9) were just as impressive to score a trio against a tough Rochester Mayo (5-4-2, 3-2-2 Big 9) team to win 3-2 in overtime.
Senior midfielder Ahmed Ali had a career day, scoring all three Falcon goals including the winner in OT.
Faribault led 1-0 at halftime en route to snapping a streak of two losses and a tie. Mayo won twice and tied twice in its last four.
This is Faribault's second win in the series in a row after beating the Spartans for the first time in 2018.
The Falcons picked up their first win over a Big 9 team currently with a winning record. It was their second win against a plus-.500 team with the other being a 2-1 win vs. Waseca (7-3).
Saturday's game was rescheduled from a Sept. 12 rain out.
The Falcons are on the road 7 p.m. at Winona (3-6-1, 1-6 Big 9). They beat the Winhawks 4-1 last year in Faribault. Winona is coming off a 1-1 tie at Lake City (2-5-2) and before that a 7-0 loss at Mayo.
There are six regular season games remaining with two in the non-conference against Section 2A foes Worthington and St. Peter at home. Faribault hosts Big 9 leading Northfield (9-0, 7-0 Big 9) Oct. 3 in the season finale. The Raiders still have Austin (6-0-1 Big 9) on the schedule.