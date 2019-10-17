Former MSAD volleyball standout, Molly Perkins, has recently been selected as a member of the USA Deaf Women’s National Volleyball Team.
The team will participate in the 2020 World Volleyball Championships in Chianciano Terme, Italy, July 2-11, 2020. After attending MSAD, Molly played college volleyball at Gallaudet University from 2012-2015 where her team won 4 consecutive NEAC conference championships earning bids each year to the NCAA Nationals. During her senior year she was named MVP of the NEAC Championship tournament.
After graduating college, Molly was named head volleyball coach at Model Secondary School for the Deaf in Washington, DC where she coached her team to a first ever State Championship runners-up in 2017. Further information on USA Deaf Volleyball can be found at www.usadeafsports.org.