Both the boys and girls cross country teams for Faribault snagged second place in their respective triangulars Thursday afternoon at Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna.
The host Huskies won both the girls and boys events, while the Falcons were able to slot in ahead of the Mankato West Scarlets in both races.
In the girls race, Faribault seniors Gabby Yetzer and Ruby Gernandt finished back-to-back in fifth and sixth place to pace Faribault, while the Falcons also received scoring production from ninth-place Brynn Beardsley, 11th-place Felicity Foxhoven and 12th-place Cecelia Hoisington.
The spread from Yetzer to Hoisington was only 42 seconds, which allowed Faribault to stack up finishing positions in a hurry and secure second place ahead of Mankato West, which finished with a difference of 1:39 from its first finisher to its fifth finisher.
In the boys race, the Falcons were narrowly able to nip the Scarlets by only two points. Thomas Malecha and Tanner Longshore finished just over six seconds apart in seventh and eighth place, while Owen Beardsley, James Hoisington and Ricky Cordova were able to pack together in 14th, 15th and 17th in the final three scoring positions for the Falcons.
Cordova's dash to the line proved to be the difference, as he beat Mankato West's fifth-place finisher by only 4.9 seconds. If Cordova and Mankato West's Timothy Cain flip-flopped finishing positions, the Falcons and Scarlets would have tied for second place.
Both teams will be back on the course Thursday, Sept. 24, in a triangular at Red Wing that also includes Rochester Mayo.