Co-Rec
Midwest Dental/Bashers 4-0; Bemis Well Drilling-Volcon 4-0; Chavis Vacuum Center 3-1; Dilly Bars 3-1; Taviah Johnson Weichert 2-2; Culligan/Bashers/Our Place an 3rd 2-2; O'Brien Tax and Accounting 2-2; Pla Mor Lanes 2-2; State Bank of Faribault 1-3; SCR/Heselton Construction 1-3; Beer Can Islanders 0-4 and 3 Ten Event Venue 0-4.
Men's Power
CWS 2-0; Our Place on 3rd 2-0; Bliss Ford 2-2; Josh's Team 0-1 and Edward Jones/Our Place on 3rd 0-3.
Women's 1
Ordal Installations 3-0; Glenn's Towing 2-1; Weichert Realtors/Heartland 1-1; Our Place on 3rd/Bashers 1-1; Cory Jeno Construction/LaCanne's Marine 1-1; Dohmen Concrete 1-1; Carbone's/Bro Flooring 0-2 and Midwest Dental 0-2.
Women's 2
Still Working On It 4-0; Prime Garage 2-0; Richie Eye Clinic 2-1; Janke Farms 2-1; Support Group 0-2; Faribault Senior Living 0-3 and Eilrich Chiropractic/OP3 0-3.