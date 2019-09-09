Relays were the name of the game for the Faribault girls swim and dive team Saturday.
The Falcons were at the Lakeville Relays Saturday where they placed sixth out of six teams with 98 points.
Faribault's top finish was third place in the 850-yard free crescendo relay, which consisted of intervals of 50 yards (Maryn Hart), McKenzie Gehrke (100), Ava Nelson (200) and Abby Larson (500).
"We've had a busy week with a dual meet Thursday night, an early morning practice Friday at 6 a.m. and in the afternoon we did our community service project of working at the Faribault cross country invitational, then a full day at Lakeville Panther Relay meet," said Faribault coach Charlie Fuller. "All the events there are relays. It's a different type of fun meet to go to and enjoy the different format. We had solid swims throughout the whole meet and enjoyed the day."
Faribault is at one of the Big 9 Conference's top teams, Rochester Mayo, 6 p.m. Thursday.
Team scores — 1. Rochester Century 164, 2. Lakeville North 134, 3. Rochester Mayo 132, 4. Lakeville South 118, 5. Rochester John Marshall 114, 6. Faribault 98
Faribault results
200 medley relay — 4th; Verity-Wray-Raabolle, Kayla Kenow, Grace Rechtizgel, Abby Larson; 2:00.08
600 free relay — 6th; Maryn Hart, Emily Bauman, Maiya Kolterman; 8:19.15
200 freestyle relay — 3rd; Wray-Raabolle, Rechtzigel, Nelson, Larson; 1:46.76
Diving relay — 6th; Mara Bauer, Karly Flom; 201.45
850 free crescendo relay (50x100x200x500) — 3rd; Hart, Gehrke, Nelson, Larson 9:13.87
300 backstroke relay — 6th; Wray-Raabolle, Rechtzigel, Amarissa Bednar; 3:41.19
300 breaststroke relay — 6th; Kenow, Bauer, Amelia Pemrick; 4:28.45
400 freestyle relay — 6th; Nelson, Gehrke, Hart, Flom; 4:32.73