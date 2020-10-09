The base is apparent for the Faribault volleyball team after Thursday's 25-22, 27-25, 17-25, 25-21 season-opening loss at Rochester Mayo.
Against one of the consistently better teams in the Big 9 Conference, the Falcons showed they were more than capable of punching at that weight. What comes next, is smoothing out some of the edges of that base.
“Tonight for us it was just errors," Faribault coach JoAnna Lane said. "Mental errors at the end of games and service errors and just little things that can be fine tuned. This is probably the best we’ve played Mayo in my history of coaching, but we should have closed out the first game but collapsed at the end and let them come back."
After falling behind early in the second set, Faribault stormed back but was unable to fully overtake Rochester Mayo. Following a dominant third set, the Falcons lost the fourth set on a miscommunication at the net.
"Not how you want to end a volleyball game, but fortunately it’s the first game of the season, so I think we have a ton of potential and a ton of talent," Lane said. "We have five seniors on this team and four of them are veteran starters for us in the program. We have the potential.”
Those seniors played large roles Thursday night. Payton Evenstad slammed a team-high 13 kills to go along with 17 assists and 14 digs, while Bennett Wolff roamed all over the court to accumulate nine kills, a team-high four blocks, 12 assists and six digs.
“Bennett Wolf, my senior setter, ended the night hitting almost .400, so she had nine kills and only two errors," Lane said. "She has an extremely tough job on the court. On the back row she’s a setter so she’s constantly moving and touching the ball on every play, and then in the front row she’s a middle, so constantly moving and jabbing and Mayo has a fantastic middle hitter that jump an arms length above the net.”
Next up, Faribault will have an opportunity to apply some finishing touches at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at home against Albert Lea.