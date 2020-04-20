The Faribault boys hockey team recently announced award winners from the past season.
The Falcons went 17-8-2 and advanced to the Section 1A semifinals for the first time in 10 years.
Leighton Weasler, Zach Siegert, Jordan Nawrocki and Jake Dolter were named to the all-conference team while Noah Murphy and Grady Goodwin received all-conference honorable mention recognition.
The team named Dolter as MVP for the season. Nawrocki won the team’s Ranger Award and Lucas Linnemann earned the team’s Hobey Baker Character Award. Luke Vinar was named most improved and Keaton Ginter was the team’s rookie of the year.
Captains’ awards went to Weasler, Siegert and Nawrocki.
Letterwinners included: Spencer Ell, Murphy, Brody Pavel, Linnemann, Weasler, Darby Dietsch, Siegert, Riley Hustvedt, Ginter, Goodwin, Vinar, Zack Slinger, Nate Menard, Blake Vinar, Nawrocki, Kory Johnson, Dolter and Jack Knutson.
Maddie Klecker, Paige Ross and Ella Beardsley received manager letters.