What a roller coaster a 162-game MLB season can be.
After a middling 78-84 2018 campaign on the heels of a postseason berth, expectations weren't too high for this year's Minnesota Twins.
The Cleveland Indians looked to be the far and away favorite this spring. Minnesota was projected to have a chance to finish around the 80-win mark for the third straight year, but it wasn't catching the Tribe.
Or so we thought.
The addition of 39-year-old aging slugger Nelson Cruz looked like it would be another free agent who would fizzle in Minnesota. He's having one of the best seasons of his career with 32 home runs through Thursday's games, which ranks third in the American League.
Extending Max Kepler's contract also looks like a savvy move after a solid, but unspectacular start to his career. The 26-year-old is tied with Cruz with 32 "bombas."
The list of contributors who have exceeded expectations goes on and on. Luis Arraez looks like an up and coming star. Jorge Polanco and Eddie Rosario are steady as ever.
CJ Cron has been a revelation in the outfield and Luis Berrios looks like an ace on the mound more times than not.
Twins fans are still trembling at the thought of the beleagured bullpen closing out games. It's a big reason why a double-digit game lead in the AL Central has turned into a deadlocked race with Cleveland.
Prior to Friday's games, the Twins (73-48) held a half-game lead on the Indians (73-49).
With less than a third of the season remaining, who will seal the deal?
The Indians are in the top position in the wild card race by 2 games and 3.5 from Oakland (69-52), which is the first team out.
Based on strength of schedule remaining, I like the Twins chances.
Here are their remaining series: Aug. 15-18 at Texas (60-61), Aug. 19-21 vs. Chicago White Sox (54-66) Aug. 23-25 vs. Detroit (36-82), Aug. 27-29 at CWS, Aug. 30-Sept. 1 at Detroit, Sept. 3-5 at Boston (64-59), Sept. 6-8 vs. Cleveland, Sept. 10-12 vs. Washington (65-55), Sept. 13-15 at Cleveland, Sept. 16-18 vs. CWS, Sept. 19-22 vs. Kansas City (43-78), Sept. 24-26 at Detroit and Sept. 27-29 at Kansas City.
And for the Indians: Aug. 15-18 at New York Yankees (81-42), Aug. 20-22 at New York Mets (62-59), Aug. 23-25 vs. Kansas City, Aug. 27-29 at Detroit, Aug. 30-Sept. 1 at Tampa Bay (71-51), Sept. 2-5 vs. CWS, Sept. 6-8 at Minnesota, Sept. 9-11 at Los Angeles Angels (60-63), Sept. 13-15 vs. Minnesota, Sept. 17-19 vs. Detroit, Sept. 20-22 vs. Philadelphia (63-58), Sept. 24-26 at CWS and Sept. 27-29 at Washington.
Let's break it down: At this point in the season, most teams fall into the category of either a contender or pretender.
How many games against contenders, aka teams with playoff implications, does each team have left?
For the Twins, Boston is several games out of the wild card, but the defending World Series champions will still be a tough test. Washington is hanging on to its wild card spot and will give the Twins all they can handle. Those two stints, as well as pivotal games with Cleveland, are about the only challenges left. That's six difficult games among 35 remaining against non-Cleveland teams.
I'll go out on a limb and predict if the Twins aren't AL Central champs, they'll be in the postseason as a wild card.
But I think the Twins will end the Indians' reign.
Cleveland is at the Yankees now who keep on winning games no matter how many injuries pile up. Then it takes the Subway to take on the Mets, who have won seven of their last 10 going into Friday. It has 15 total games against plus-.500 teams out of 34 games not against Minnesota.
Star pitcher Corey Kluber will soon return to Cleveland at the perfect game. He and Shane Beiber will be a duo you won't want to see come October.
But for now, I think August and September is the Twins' time.