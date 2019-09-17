Fresh off their first win of the season Saturday, the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf Trojans (1-6) kept their momentum up in the first set Monday night at Immanuel Lutheran.
IL got its footing after the first set and when on to win three in a row by set scores of 20-25, 26-24, 25-18, 25-15.
MSAD came back in the second set down 10 to tie it at 24-24 before IL regained control.
"Our girls starting to understand to dink to the open space. They have pretty good servers that hurt us with our serve receive errors. In third and fourth sets, our errors pulled ourselves down. We couldn’t keep up and be able to move on from our mistakes. But we have been improved so much with our serves. This week all of us will be working on our serve receives to get ourselves ready for our big day this Saturday."
After a busy stretch of volleyball, MSAD has time to take a breath before hosting a tournament Saturday during homecoming weekend. The Trojans will play Metro Deaf School at 8 a.m., Rochester Home School at 11 a.m. and Iowa School for the Deaf at 1 p.m.
Trojans host home tournament
MSAD welcomed a trio of teams to its home gym Saturday for the first of two home tournaments in consecutive weekends.
The Trojans woke up bright and early to face crosstown rival Shattuck-St. Mary's (2-1) at 8 a.m. The Sabres had a little more spring in their step, winning in a 25-17, 25-21 sweep.
"They found our weakness in the back corner," Anderson said. "We need to move and go get the ball. But we did awesome with find their weakness place, which is in the middle."
MSAD returned to Lauritsen Gymnasium at noon to take on the Glenville-Emmons Wolverines (3-9). The eventual tournament champions downed MSAD 25-17, 25-21.
"They are really good. Our girls were really nervous against them," Anderson said. "I told them it doesnt matter if they are good or not. Just be smart with our hitting and dink. I am pretty impressive with the girls with their performance against strong team. We might have lost the game but great learning experience for the players."
The Trojans took on their first deaf opponent of the season later in the afternoon. The Kansas School for the Deaf Jackrabbits were downed 25-22, 25-22 in the closest match of six in the tournament.
Kansas was the Great Plains Schools for the Deaf tournament champion last year.
"They became smarter after a difficult loss against Glenville-Emmons. We controlled the net for the whole game. The serving and serve receives are really hurting us. If we did well with both, the scores will look so much better. I am really proud of the girls in their overall performance throughout three games today. They did much better with control the net comparing to last three games."
G-E went 3-0 to win the tournament, SSM was 2-1, MSAD 1-2 and Kansas 0-3.
Immanuel Lutheran 3, MSAD 1
M — 25 24 18 15
I — 20 26 25 25
MSAD statistics — Kills: Dalina Schwartz 12; Javanna Johnson 3; Shayann Williams 2; Ruby Hernandez-Gutierrez, Esther Olakunle 1 … Aces: Williams 4; Javada Johnson 2; Olakunle, Hernandez-Gutierrez, Brooke Roggow 1 … Digs: Schwartz 48; Javanna Johnson 40; Javada Johnson 17; Olakunle 14; Roggow 13; Hernandez-Gutierrez 11; Amber Hamilton 5; Williams 4 … Assists: Williams 8; Schwartz 3; Javanna Johnson 2; Javada Johnson 1
MSAD cumulative tournament statistics — Kills: Javanna Johnson 11; Schwartz 10; Roggow, Javada Johnson 4; Williams, Hernandez-Gutierrez 2; Hamilton 1 … Digs: Schwartz 84; Roggow 35; Javanna Johnson 25; Williams 23; Hernandez-Gutierrez 16; Javada Johnson 4; Hamilton 2 … Aces: Javanna Johnson 4; Hernandez-Gutierrez, Williams, Hamilton 2; Roggow 1 … Assists: Schwartz 6; Javanna Johnson, Williams 5; Hernandez-Gutierrez, Javada Johnson 1