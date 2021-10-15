The Bethlehem Academy volleyball team officially clinched a share of the Gopher Conference championship with Thursday night's sweep of Blooming Prairie in Faribault.
The Cardinals also celebrated senior night during their 25-12, 25-9, 25-9 victory, honoring Ellie Cohen, Mia Potter, Jen Robert, Madelyn Bauer, Katie Seidel and Emily Casper.
"They have been a strong part of our program from as early as 3rd grade," BA coach Chris Bothun said. "Their hard work, determination and positive attitudes have meant a lot to our team and will be missed next year. Tonight's win was a great way to celebrate."
On the court, there wasn't much drama surrounding the result. Bothun credit her team's serving ability, with Kate Trump and Lindsay Hanson both tallying five aces, in addition to the Cardinals misfiring on only four out of 73 service attempts.
That allowed Bethlehem Academy to set up its offense, which was paced by Reagan Kangas' 31 assists. That distribution allowed Cohen to rack up 13 kills to lead the team, while Trump adding seven kills and Hanson providing six kills.
Defensively, Potter picked up 18 digs, Trump notched 10 digs and Kangas finished with six digs. At the net, Hanson soared for a pair of solo blocks.
Next up, Bethlehem Academy has a chance to clinch sole possession of first place in the Gopher Conference and finish off an undefeated conference season with a road match Tuesday at Hayfield.
Then, the Cardinals finish the regular season at the Chaska Tournament the following weekend.