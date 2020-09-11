The Faribault boys soccer team left little doubt while picking up its first win of the season Thursday evening in Red Wing.

The Falcons (1-2) claimed a decisive 5-1 victory after racing out to a 2-0 advantage at the end of the first half.

Christian Escobar and Yeferson Salguero both scored twice for Faribault, while Eddie Solis also added a goal. Faustino Pimentel dished out a pair of assists, and Jesus Arriaza picked up an assist as well.

Goalie Christian Trujillo made five saves against the Wingers (0-4)

Faribault is next in action at noon Saturday, when it host Rochester John Marshall at Bruce Smith Field.

