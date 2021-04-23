The Falcons earned their first win of the season Thursday afternoon in Albert Lea with a sweep of all four singles matches.
That started at No. 1 singles, where Andrew Chou claimed a 6-3, 6-2 victory thanks to his consistent serving and well-placed returns. At No. 2 singles, Harrison Gibbs controlled the action throughout a 6-2, 6-1 victory, as did Brandon Petricka in a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles that was highlighted by a handful of forehand winners.
At No. 4 singles, Carsen Kramer played in his first competitive tennis match and secured a 6-1, 6-0 victory.
The closest match of the day came at No. 1 doubles, where the duo of Carter Sietsema and Carson Reuvers came back for a 4-6, 7-6 (5), 10-4 victory for the Falcons.
"After a narrow loss to Austin last week this was a great comeback and first win of the season for Carson and Cater today," Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said.
Faribault returned to the courts Friday afternoon at Lake City, and returns to Big 9 action Tuesday afternoon at Lake City.