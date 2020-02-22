In the final game of the regular season for Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and Bethlehem Academy, the Bucs went out on an extremely high note, while the Cardinals suffered their worst loss of the season.
WEM put up 58 points in the first half alone; Bethlehem Academy managed just 15. The final score? WEM 100, BA 31.
Friday’s regular season finale was the second time the Bucs have reached at least 100 points in a game this season; in a somewhat ironic twist, their other 100+ game was their very first game of the season, when they blasted Cleveland 104-37 on Dec. 3.
Before Friday, the Bucs had scored at least 90 points four other times, including their 91-39 victory at Bethlehem Academy on Feb. 3.
That defeat was humiliating enough for the Cards, but Friday’s loss was even worse. Kade Robb was the only BA player to reach double digits in points; he tallied 13 points on a night when he went 6-of-8 from the free throw line.
Bo Dienst and Jack Jandro scored five points apiece, while Brad Sartor, Sam Jandro, JJ Malecha and Justin Simones each chipped in two points.
For WEM, it was Grant McBroom who led the way with 32 points, followed by Zack Sticken and Domanik Paulson with 15 each. Cole Kokoschke finished with 12, Dylan Androli tallied nine, Nick LeMeiux scored eight, Jonathan Remme scored five, and Matthew VanHoubt and Travis VanHoubt chipped in two apiece.
Ranked No. 5 overall in Class A, the Bucs will undoubtedly be the No. 1 seed in the Section 2A South bracket after finishing the regular season 24-2 overall. They went 5-0 against their section opponents this season and were also Gopher Conference champions with a perfect 14-0 conference record.
The Bucs split the conference championship last season with the Hayfield Vikings after both teams went 13-1 in conference play. WEM also split the conference championship at the conclusion of the 2016-17 season, at the conclusion of the 2015-16 season and at the conclusion of the 2012-13 season. The Bucs went 11-1 in the Gopher Conference in both the 2016-17 and 2015-16 seasons; they shared the conference crown with NRHEG after the 2016-17 season and shared it with Maple River at the end of the 2015-16 season.
WEM and United South Central both went 12-2 in conference play in the 2012-13 season to share the conference crown. The last time WEM won the conference championship outright was at the conclusion of the 2011-12 season; that year the Bucs went a perfect 16-0 in conference play and compiled an overall record of 26-3.
The Cards, meanwhile, finish the year with a dismal record of 1-24, a big step down from last year when they went 11-14.