Jeremy Chavis was struggling to see the forest through the trees.
After he was recruited by his uncle — Bethlehem Academy Activities Director Ed Friesen — to help with the search for a boys golf coach for the new co-op program between Faribault High School and Bethlehem Academy, he never identified himself as a potential candidate.
That was until his wife helped him zoom out to take in the bigger picture.
“My wife and I were talking about it after I had exhausted all my options and she was like, ‘You would love to do that. You love working with kids, you’ve coached in the past and you know enough about golf that you can get these kids off to a great start and work with them throughout the season,’” Chavis recalls.
Now, Chavis and the Falcons are preparing for their season to begin April 7 with a nine-hole meet at Faribault Golf and Country Club against Southwest Christian before an 18-hole competition at the Northfield Golf Club on April 11.
Chavis is a 2002 graduate of Faribault High School, where he spent time as a three-sport athlete on the football field, wrestling mat and golf course.
“My coach Tim Tousignant was actually one of my top role models in my high school career as far as golfing goes,” Chavis said. “He was also my wrestling coach that led me to the state finals my sophomore year. He taught me a lot about being a better person, the fundamentals of life in general and in golf and wrestling.”
Chavis has spent time coaching youth wrestling and golf, in addition to serving on the Board of Directors at the Faribault Golf and Country Club.
With the merger between the Faribault and Bethlehem Academy golf programs for this season, Chavis said he’s inheriting a roster flush with varsity options.
“I want the kids to do their best,” Chavis said. “I think every one of our kids has the potential to be on a varsity team that’s in contention for a Big 9 championship. It sounds like we have 10-15 kids that are in contention for a varsity spot, so that’s really exciting. There’s a lot of talent on the team.”
Last season, Faribault was buoyed by Keaton Ginter, who finished fourth individually at the Big 9 Conference tournament. Bethlehem Academy, meanwhile, was led by Brayden Larson, who soared to 22nd at the Class A state tournament as a freshman.
Whether that returning top-end talent translates into results on the course is only part of a winning formula for Chavis.
“It sounds like it’s going to be a great season and it sounds like we have a lot of potential,” Chavis said. “If that takes us a long way, great. If nothing else we have the opportunity to teach perseverance, mental toughness, work through the season, teach integrity and work toward the potential goals the kids set for themselves.”