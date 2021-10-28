Game: No. 3 Faribault (6-3) at No. 2 Willmar (6-2), 3 p.m., Saturday.
Last week: The Falcons raced past Marshall 43-14 in the Section 2-4A quarterfinals, while Willmar enjoyed a bye Tuesday night.
Last matchup: These two teams have not played since at least 2004, which is as far back as records go on minnesota-scores.net.
1. Just like in Tuesday's postseason opener, Faribault enters Saturday's semifinal at Willmar with next to no prior knowledge about its opponent. Playing in different districts — and separated by more than a two-hour commute — there's been no reason for either coaching staff to dissect the opposition prior to the Falcons and Cardinals being matchup up with one another. Also like Marshall, Willmar utilizes an offense centered around moving the ball on the ground. The Cardinals have averaged 208.6 rushing yards a game this year, as opposed to only 93.5 yards through the air on average. The primary ball carriers are senior running back Michael Price (722 yards and nine touchdowns on 115 carries) and senior quarterback Alex Schramm (697 yards and seven touchdowns on 128 carries). Through the air, Schramm has competed 51 of 109 attempts (46.8%) for nine touchdowns and seven interceptions. On Tuesday, Faribault maintained the Marshall rushing attack for 153 yards on 24 attempts, with the bulk of that coming late after the result was already in hand.
2. Willmar has shown an ability this season to run the ball no matter what the game script or situation might be. In the final game of the regular season — a 17-0 loss against Class 4A No. 1 Becker — the Cardinals still accrued 188 yards on the ground on 45 carries. The issue centered around Scramm's ability to pass, as the quarterback completed just 5 of 17 passes for 34 yards and an interception. All that's to say Faribault can allow some gains on the ground, prevent those game-breaking runs and still register a positive defensive performance.
3. Defensively, Willmar appears to be one of the stoutest opponents Faribault has faced this season. The Cardinals have allowed more than 20 points only twice this season — in a 40-14 loss against Class 4A No. 2 Hutchinson and in a 32-21 victory against Delano. Hutchinson especially had success running the ball with 278 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. It also scored off an interception as part of a four-interception day from Schramm. Hutchinson also utilized a 77-yard passing touchdown, a 45-yard passing touchdown and a 62-yard rushing touchdown. For a Faribault offense that's specialized in big plays this season, that sounds plenty appetizing.
4. In Tuesday's win against Marshall, Faribault special teams might have put forth their best performance of the season. Placekicker Eddie Solis drilled all five of his extra points, and consistently pinned Marshall inside its 20-yard line on kickoffs. Senior quarterback Hunter Nelson also drilled a 67-yard punt to pin Marshall at its 6-yard line. All that resulted in allowing Faribault's offense to start its touchdown drives in advantageous field position, which might prove crucial Saturday afternoon.