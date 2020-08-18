How tough is it to find a size 15 soccer cleat? Ask Armani Tucker.
The Kenyon-Wanamingo student has traded in his football cleats for soccer cleats this fall to become a member of the Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield boys soccer team. Tucker, a senior, who wrestled at 285 pounds last year for the Knights, hasn’t played soccer before but thought he’d give a shot since football has moved to a spring season for the 2020-21 school year.
“It’s a lot different from football but I think as far as conditioning, it’s nothing too different,” Tucker said. “We run a lot for wrestling, football and track. I think the biggest gain I’ll get is speed and agility.”
Tucker will likely play as a defender for T/K-W/H and he’ll likely make attackers think twice on corner kicks inside the 18-yard box.
The Cobras program is entering its second year as a varsity program and will have 22 players this season. Kenyon-Wanamingo student Michael Pliscott has played with the team since it started out and now that it has the first year under its belt, it’ll expect more this season.
“ I think this year we just want to put ourselves out there,” Pliscott said. I think last year, we did good but it wasn’t the best season. I know we could’ve done better but now this is kind of the year to put our name out there and let the other teams know that we’re not a team that you can play around with.”
T/K-W/H didn’t win a game last season but remained competitive throughout the season. The Cobras scored a goal in every game, but they’ll have to replace two of their leading scorers.
The Cobras welcome a new head coach this season in Tony Bendickson. He’ll handle the majority of the administrative work while assistants carry on with the on-field strategy.
“Everybody respects us now,” Bendrickson said. “I think last year we weren’t respected because we were fresh. So now they know we’re somewhat of a threat.”
Bendickson expects the team to remain stout on defense and through the midfield.
The team opens the season Aug. 27 against Byron at Triton High School.