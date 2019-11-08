Running cross country was never on Madelyn Skjeveland's mind growing up. Nor was Faribault High School girls cross country a worry for conference and section opponents alike.
What was supposed to be a tune-up for Skjeveland in advance of her seventh-grade volleyball season turned into much more.
"I liked it right away," Skjeveland said of going out for cross country. "In seventh grade I was originally just going to do it for two weeks then do middle school volleyball, but I ended up liking it so much I decided to do it."
It helped having older sister, Emily, join the team at the same time as a senior.
"It was really nice just to always have someone (I knew) on the team," Madelyn Skjeveland said. "We got to experience our first year together."
The cross country program needed numbers in the worst way.
"When we started this, we were just happy to get a JV team and looking to the one or two teams we could beat," said Faribault girls cross country coach Willie Clapp. "That really changed when Madie’s class came out. It really turned the page in the program to be a top-half team in the Big 9 and in sections."
Skjeveland made an immediate impact. She led the Falcons by placing seventh out of 164 runners in her first career meet Aug. 26, 2014 in Austin.
That was just what the doctor ordered for a struggling program.
A 15-year drought of Faribault producing a girls' state meet entrant, spanning Skjeveland's entire life, came to an end when she qualified for the prestigious race in her debut season.
The 2014 season was the last year the Minnesota State High School League ran 4-kilometer girls varsity races before moving up to a 5K. Skjeveland set FHS' 4K record of 14 minutes, 59 seconds at the Section 1AA meet to place eighth and qualify for state. That was a 58.9 second improvement from her time in Austin less than two months prior.
The budding star finished sixth among seventh-graders at state and 90th out of 173 overall at state, held nearby at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
"It was kind of cool because I didn't even know what cross country was the year before," Skjeveland said.
She handled a new sport adroitly in her rookie season. Would the increase to 5 kilometers lead to a slump?
"It was only 1 (kilometer) more, but it was nice," Skjeveland said. "I think the longer distance kind of helped me."
Longer races gave more room for her endurance to shine. Skjeveland moved up to a career-high 48th place finish at state (19:10.7) while leading the Falcons throughout the 2015 season.
In the Big 9, FHS improved from ninth place to fourth. Classmate Philomena Foxhoven and then seventh-graders Gabbie Yetzer and Ruby Gernandt, helped usher in a new era.
Skjeveland credited 2016 graduate Lauren Moll, among other older teammates, to help show the way.
The pace
New heights were reached in 2016 when Skjeveland ran her fastest time in green and black. Her long, blonde hair looked like a blur when she recorded a time of 18:48 to break her own school record and place a career-best seventh at sections.
She was fifth at the Big 9 meet where, yet again, FHS was in the top half of the conference in sixth.
Another year at state netted Skjeveland a 57th-place finish (19:50.8) on the top third of the leaderboard.
Growing older doesn't necessarily foretell improvement in girls cross country as it does in other sports. It can even be a detriment at times.
While Skjeveland continued to lead the Falcons as a sophomore and junior, she had to push through adversity. Her fourth and final appearance at state didn't come until her senior campaign.
"She ran through some injuries, too, so it was more than just growing," Clapp said of a two-year state meet drought. "When you start as a seventh-grader, you still have your kid muscles and then, as you transition, if you have the toughness like she did, you can get out on the other side and be a lot faster.
"But it’s a difficult thing to do. You see it a lot with swimmers, you see a seventh- or eighth-grader just flying and then maybe they’re not any faster as a 12th-grader and they’re trying to swim as they did before."
Skjeveland and Gernandt led the Falcons' lineup and Skjeveland finished 21st at sections (19:33.7) to narrowly miss out on state as a sophomore.
Her junior season was highlighted by winning the Big 9 individual championship (19:15.4). Skjeveland nearly paced the Falcons to a team conference title. Third place as a team was the best result since winning the Big 9 in 1997.
That pace would have been plenty to help her back to state. Unfortunately, Skjeveland didn't feel her best at the section meet and finished in 27th place (19:58.6) at the same Brooktree Golf Course route that annually hosts the Big 9 meet.
Missing out on state was not for a lack of preparation. Regardless, Skeveland used it as fuel to attack her final season with vigor.
"There was a real turning point about halfway through (the season) where she got through survival mode and really started to turn in some good workouts," Clapp said. "She ran the fastest she’s had in her career and a couple weeks later it started translating into races. In September, she ran in the (prestigious Roy Griak) race and came back really hungry for more. That was a turning point in her season. You saw it from there, times just 20, 30 seconds at a time melted away until she was down to her school record time."
Skjeveland clocked a 20:47.3 Aug. 29 at the season-opening St. Olaf College High School Cross Country Showcase.
A month later at the Griak, Skjeveland was down to 20:07.3.
Another month produced yet another time shave. Skjeveland came within a 10th of a second of her school record at the Oct. 24 section meet where 18:48.1 was good for seventh place and a long-awaited state bid. In the process, she also placed third in the Big 9 to guide the team to second.
On a cold day at state, Skjeveland hung with one of the lead packs for the first half of the race before falling back to 76th place (19:26.3).
This marked improvement to be able to end her career at St. Olaf didn't come without hard work. The coaching staff helped push her to the right limit.
"There were definitely days where it was really tough and I didn't like Willie for a bit," Skjeveland said with a laugh. "But I got over it."
Volleyball is intrinsically more of a team sport, but it was cross country that provided Skjeveland the camaraderie she was looking for. Every trip to state had her teammates in tow, ready to scream and holler when they saw her pass by.
"Just being around the team is always so fun because we’re all so close," Skjeveland said. "I just think it’s super cool how supportive my teammates are. It’s so fun to celebrate."
There was plenty to celebrate throughout her career.
Four state meet appearances, six all-Big 9 honors and a school record time headline Skjeveland's resume. It's a resume of the best ever it do it in a Faribault uniform.
Skjeveland intends to run collegiately with final plans still being hashed out.
"(She) and her classmates changed the culture and built this team. After they move on, they’ll leave a team that’s still hungry for more. That has a lot to say to what type of kids they were and they want their teammates to keep succeeding after they’re gone," Clapp said. "Just a great kid. Great student. Great teammate. A hard worker."