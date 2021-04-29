After Monday's blowout loss against Hayfield, the Bethlehem Academy baseball team got back to work.
In short, the Cardinals were far too sloppy in the field against the Vikings, so the next two days of practice were spent detailing the fundamentals.
While those didn't result in a victory in Thursday's 11-3 loss against Medford at Bell Field in Faribault, the defensive improvements and changed mentality was evident.
"Just doing a better job of fielding ground balls, because we had some errors that we just needed to clean up," BA coach Ed Friesen said. "We had a couple ground balls the other day where we just didn't get the glove low enough or didn't get the ball stopped. They had a deep fly ball to Hudson Dillon there, and everyone was talking, 'Two hands, two hands, he caught it with two hands.'"
In the bottom of the sixth, there was even plenty of ribbing from the Bethlehem Academy dugout delivered toward Friesen, who didn't make a full effort from his spot in the third-base coaching box to field a ground ball that was rolling foul.
Thursday afternoon still wasn't perfect — Bethlehem Academy committed four errors, which led to nine unearned runs — but Friesen still liked what he saw from his defense and senior JJ Malecha on the mound, who started and pitched four innings while allowing four runs (one earned).
"I felt overall our play and focus today was better today than it was Monday," Friesen said. "I was happy with that, and I thought we had a pretty decent start. We had a couple early struggles and they picked up that four-run lead, but then JJ found his groove and was able to pitch a little bit longer than I though."
Junior Jax Bokman, freshman Lucas Linnemann and senior Bo Dienst combined to handle the final three innings on the mound, as the Cardinals continue to search for more arms that can reliably hurl an inning or two at a time in relief.
The next area Friesen is pinpointing for improvement is his team's approach at the plate, especially with two strikes.
"We have to have better at-bats," Friesen said. "We had too many times where we had two strikes and we watched the third strike. We have the get the ball in play. You can't score any runs if you don't get anybody on base. We have to understand our offense is more than just getting hits. When you've got two strikes, you have to get a piece of the ball, whether it's fouling (it off) or getting it in play."
The Cardinals fought back to make it a 4-2 deficit after four innings, and loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth while trailing 7-2. Bethlehem Academy could never quite break it open, however, against Medford starting pitcher AJ Vandereide, who struck out 14 batters in 5 2/3 innings.