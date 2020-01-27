A day after losing a heartbreaking double-overtime contest to Albert Lea, the Faribault girls basketball team hosted Class 3A’s No. 6 team, the Austin Packers, on Saturday afternoon. The Falcons weren’t nearly as competitive against the Packers as they were against the Albert Lea Tigers, with Austin easily winning by a score of 75-41.
Otaifo Esenabhalu led Faribault with 10 points, followed by Kelsie Demars with nine and Evy Vettrus with six. Maryn Hart tallied five points, Zoe Fronk finished with four, Ellie Hunt chipped in three, and Maggie Leichtnam and Kylie Petricka scored two apiece.
The Packers’ win was their fourth in a row, and they improved to 16-3 overall and 13-2 in the Big 9 Conference.
The Falcons, meanwhile, are now 0-16 overall and 0-14 in the Big 9 – and the schedule doesn’t get any easier from here, with a road trip to Red Wing (16-2 overall, 12-2 Big 9) on Tuesday. The Wingers sit in second in the Big 9 Conference standings and are ranked No. 7 in Class 3A.