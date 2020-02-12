The Cardinals suffered one of their most lopsided losses of the season on Tuesday, losing at home to the NRHEG Panthers by a score of 68-29.
The Panthers held the Cards to just 14 points in the first half and had a 13-point lead at the intermission, but they stepped on the gas in the second half and quickly put the Cards in the rearview mirror.
Without a doubt, NRHEG had a much better night on offense. The Panthers went 11-of-14 at the free throw line and shot 44% from the floor, while the Cards made just 22% of their shots.
Mercedes Huerta had the most success for BA with 14 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals, and Lindsay Hanson also had a nice night with eight points and eight rebounds, but the rest of the BA offense struggled.
Reagan Kangas mustered just three points and two rebounds, while Kate Trump chipped in two points, seven rebounds and four assists. Malia Hunt also chipped in two points and grabbed three rebounds as well.
The Cardinals (6-18 overall, 1-12 Gopher Conference) wrap up their regular season with a pair of road games on Thursday and Friday. They’ll take on the Randolph Rockets (11-14) on Thursday and then the Hayfield Vikings (13-11, 4-9 Gopher Conference) on Friday.