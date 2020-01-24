Playing a hockey game after a long road trip? No problem, at least for the Faribault girls hockey team.
The Falcons had a long bus ride to southwest Minnesota on Thursday for a clash against the Worthington Trojans, but the two-and-a-half-hour trip proved to be well worth it, as Faribault shook off the disappointment of its last two games by surging to a 7-1 win against the Trojans.
Worthington was aggressive early on, and its defense managed to keep the Falcons out of the net for much of the first period, but Faribault’s leading scorer Olivia Williamson eventually broke the scoreless tie by doing what she does best: slapping the puck into the net. Assisted by Rylie Starkson, Williamson scored her first of three goals with just 4:35 left in the first period to give the Falcons the early lead, and they never looked back.
Williamson’s second goal came just four minutes into the second period, and then 20 seconds after that she teamed up with Isabelle Stephes to assist Haley Lang on a goal, making the score 3-0.
The Trojans briefly stopped the bleeding on a Kessey Aljets goal at the 5:54 mark of the second period, but Abigail Goodwin added to Faribault’s lead a little more than six minutes later, making it 4-1.
The Falcons scored three insurance goals in the third period, starting with an Alli Velander goal at the 2:54 mark (assisted by Williamson and Grace McCoshen). Williamson then scored her third goal of the game at the 4:03 mark and Goodwin scored her second goal of the game just 43 seconds later.
Faribault goalie Mikayla Bohner blocked 21 of Worthington’s 22 shots on the goal, resulting in a save percentage of 95.5%.
The Falcons limited the Trojans to just six shots on the goal in the second period and only five shots on the goal in the third. Conversely, Faribault attempted 15 shots on the goal in the first, 15 in the second and 23 in the third.
Now 16-4 overall, the Falcons will resume Big 9 Conference action with a road game against Rochester Mayo (4-13-1 overall, 3-10-1 Big 9) on Saturday evening at 7:30.