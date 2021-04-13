Battling stiff winds and cold temperatures, the Faribault boys golf team started its season with a 355-370 victory against Mankato East on Monday afternoon at Mankato Golf Club.
Logan Peroutka garnered medalist honors with his low score of 82, while his teammate and playing partner Keaton Ginter was close behind with an 83.
"Logan and Keaton played together today and watching those two feed off each other was really cool," Faribault coach Alex Schmitz said. "Logan unfortunately made a triple bogey on the last hole and that was his one big number of the day."
Parker Morrow added an 89 in his first competitive round of high school golf, and Owen Beardsley filled out the final scoring position for the Falcons with a 101.
"I was very happy with how they played," Schmitz said. "Obviously the weather wasn't great and it never got above 45 down there and it was really windy. It was 15-20 mile an hour winds and that really makes a difference this early in the season.
"They all handled themselves really well, they were all ready to play, you could see a lot of the things we've been working on in practice put to work today. That's always fun to see, and Mankato's a tough golf course."
Faribault returns to the links Tuesday, April 20, for a home triangular at Faribault Golf and Country Club against Albert Lea and Winona.