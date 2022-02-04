Entering Thursday’s matchup, Mankato West and Faribault had the same overall record. And the same conference record. They nearly allowed the same number of goals over the first 18 games. The Falcons surrendered one fewer.
Make that two fewer.
It appeared the two teams were racing toward overtime again after the Scarlets won in overtime in the first meeting Jan. 6 in Mankato. Eighth-grade forward Jackson Kath snuck one by the goalie for the eventual game-winning goal with 4 minutes, 33 seconds remaining in the third period. Faribault 3, Mankato West 2.
“I thought we persevered. This was a team that we lost to in a pretty tough loss the last time,” senior goalie Seamus O’Connor said. “We came into it definitely thinking we can beat them. We wanted to defend our home ice. I thought as a team we played well. A lot of positivity, patting each other on the back, constructive criticism.”
O’Connor’s optimism in the Falcons was well reasoned. They led by two goals at two different junctures the first time against the Scarlets. It took a furious rally in the final 91 seconds to send it to overtime.
Déjà vu may have set in for the green and white when they built a 2-0 lead in the first 6:41 of the first period Thursday. It was just a shade slower than the 5:09 it took to build the same lead in the first matchup.
On Thursday, junior defenseman Tanner Yochum scored his third goal of the season from the right side in between the blue line and circles with 11:39 remaining. Freshman Nick Archambault and junior forward Owen Amelkovich assisted.
Senior forward Oliver Linnemann assisted sophomore defenseman Caden Hart, who also found the net for the third time in 2021-22 at the 10:19 mark.
“It was nice to see a couple of defensemen score goals, Tanner Yochum and Caden Hart,” Faribault coach Dan Pumper said. “(Sophomore forward) Brody Redding had a nice game, too, tonight. He didn’t score, but he was all over the place. He’s really coming into his own.”
Faribault led 2-0 after one period with an 11-7 shots on goal advantage.
“We’re so young, but our youth is starting to kind of go away and we’re starting to play like a mature team,” Pumper said. “There were stretches tonight where we were very good.”
Mankato West pulled within one when freshman defenseman Jaeger Zimmerman fired from the left side near the circle to find the top right net. It came a minute into the second period, three seconds after Faribault killed the game’s first penalty.
Faribault killed all three penalties it took and Mankato West killed its only penalty incurred.
The Falcons outshot the Scarlets 11-10 in the second period, though some promising transition opportunities failed to materialize to any goals.
Mankato West tied the game 55 seconds into the third period on a play O’Connor would like to have back. When coming out to corral the puck, he was greeted by Mankato West’s top goal scorer, Gavin Brunmeier, who didn’t give up on the play for the score.
Faribault had 31 seconds in regulation on Jan. 6 to try to wrest back the lead in regulation. On Thursday, it had 16:05 at its disposal.
That was an eternity for a team filled with more confidence than it was a month ago. The Falcons are winners of three of the last four, including their top win of the season Saturday. They beat Albert Lea, a team projected to be a top two seed in Section 1A. Faribault is fighting to finish fourth through seventh in the Section 1A seeding in order to receive a first-round home playoff game.
"That was an awesome win. That’s a team that’s doing really well this season," O'Conor said of the Albert Lea win. "We came to an away game ready to fight. I think that’s our mentality going into games. We started off a little slow, but we started to pick it up a bit. Against a team like that, I think we had our best game all season. I think we played a complete game end to end. We outshot them, which is awesome."
Flashing back to Thursday, flashy stickwork from Faribault’s top goal scorer, senior forward Oliver Linnemann, nearly produced the go-ahead goal with under five minutes to go. His shot went sailing out of play, but he would go on to get credit for the assist mere seconds later.
Players were tangled up in front of the net. Faribault eighth-grader Jackson Kath was the last to get a stick on the puck as it glided slowly behind the outstretched goalie. The eventual game-winner came with 4:33 remaining.
The job was far from over, though.
Faribault controlled the puck for a time, but Mankato West posed one last attack.
Sophomore Gage Schmidt was among the Scarlets who peppered O’Connor with shots, his coming with a minute to go. O'Connor shook off a tough moment earlier in the period when the Falcons needed him.
Faribault was whistled for a penalty with 21 seconds left. Mankato West pulled its goalie.
The Falcons had to scratch and claw to keep the dam from breaking.
The Scarlets got shots off with their advantage, but the Falcons were able to clear the puck to eliminate the threat of a buzzer beater.
O'Connor made 22 of 24 saves (.916) compared to 27 of 30 (.900) for Birkmeier.
“Overall, that was an awesome feeling at home,” O’Connor said. “I didn’t want it to quite be that close, but it ended up that close.”