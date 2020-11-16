The Bethlehem Academy football team has advanced to the Section 2A semifinals without having to take the field.
Originally, fifth-seeded BA was scheduled to play at fourth-seeded United South Central on Tuesday night in Wells. Monday, however, USC announced it was shifting to a distance-learning model and shutting down all after-school activities effective immediately.
Now, the Cardinals will play the winner of Tuesday's game between top-seeded Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (2-3) and eighth-seeded Waterville-Elysian Morristown (0-4). The Section 2A semifinal games are scheduled to be played at 1 p.m. Saturday at the higher-seeded team's field.