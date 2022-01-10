An ill-timed scoring drought from the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team allowed Medford to escaped with a 50-45 overtime victory Friday night in Medford.
After regulation finished tied 45-45, the Tigers scored the only five points of the overtime period. The two teams were also tied 29-29 at the end of the first half.
Claire Bohlen led the Buccaneers with 17 points and nine rebounds, while Alayna Atherton tallied an efficient 10 points only seven shot attempts to go with a team-high 11 rebounds. Kylie LaFrance added six points and a team-high three assists.