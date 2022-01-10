An ill-timed scoring drought from the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team allowed Medford to escaped with a 50-45 overtime victory Friday night in Medford.

After regulation finished tied 45-45, the Tigers scored the only five points of the overtime period. The two teams were also tied 29-29 at the end of the first half.

Claire Bohlen led the Buccaneers with 17 points and nine rebounds, while Alayna Atherton tallied an efficient 10 points only seven shot attempts to go with a team-high 11 rebounds. Kylie LaFrance added six points and a team-high three assists.

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Recommended for you

Load comments