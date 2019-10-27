An up and down season filled with growing pains came to an end for No. 4 seed Faribault Saturday, as the No. 1-seeded Winona Winhawks defeated the Falcons 62-0 in the semifinal round of the Section 1AAAA MSHSL Tournament.
After a playoff-opening win over Albert Lea Tuesday, the Falcons were never able to get anything going offensively Saturday.
The Winhawks surrendered 81 total yards on 36 plays, equaling out to a minuscule 2.3 yards per play.
Faribault quarterback Hunter Nelson converted 6-of-14 passes for 58 yards. Running back Alex Gardner rushed eight times for 14 yards. Receiver Nick Flom hauled in three catches for 41 yards. Dylan Lippert led the defense with eight tackles.
Offensively, Winona racked up 468 total yards - 221 through the air and 247 on the ground. Quarterback Jackson Nibbelink converted 10-of-14 passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns. Jacob Heftman was 2-for-2 for 68 yards. In the backfield, Trevor Pomeroy rushed for 75 yards and three touchdowns on 11 attempts, Colton Beier 52 yards on eight attempts and Nibbelink 48 yards on four attempts. Dominic Davis, Ricardo Castanon and Peyton Hoff registered rushing touchdowns for Winona.
The loss concluded Faribault’s season. The Falcons finish with a 2-8 record.
Winona advances to play No. 2 seed Kasson-Mantorville 7 p.m. Friday at Rochester Mayo High School in the Section 1AAAA MSHSL Championship.