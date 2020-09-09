Walking up to the starting blocks Tuesday evening at Faribault High School, there was an abundance of signs Abby Larson was about to embark on an unusual race.
She started by removing the face mask she wears whenever she's not in the pool and then stepped behind her starting block in lane four. When she peered over to the grandstands, she was greeted to the sight of her teammates dotting the seats instead of fans.
Then, she looked to her left and right. Not only was she not bookended by that night's opposition, Northfield, since it was a virtual meet with both teams swimming in their own pools, the Falcons had not entered any other swimmer in the 500-yard freestyle.
For the next five and a half minutes, Larson was swimming alone.
"I was definitely a little baffled by the whole situation," Larson said. "Just seeing everybody over here on the deck cheering for me and going, 'Go Abby!' and then looking over and not seeing anybody, it's definitely a different situation to be in."
She ended up winning the race with a time of five minutes, 26.6 seconds — 30 seconds faster than Northfield's Siri Narveson, who claimed second place after the times from both teams were combined for complete results.
During the race, however, Larson had no idea whether or not she needed to swim faster, maintain her speed or possessed that much margin for error.
"I've never done that before, so that was completely new to me," Larson said. "I basically just had to go into it with a goal in mind and how I wanted to feel my strokes, because obviously there was no competition next to me to challenge me. It was really just feeling out my stroke and just trying to keep it consistent the whole way through.
The only barometer present Tuesday night was senior Verity Wray-Raabolle, who was stationed at the end of Larson's lane, opposite the starting blocks, with a lap counter she moved up, down and side to side to relay how Larson needed to adjust her pace as the race progressed.
While each event presents similar challenges in the virtual format — Faribault also entered only Alex Blaschko in the 100 butterfly — the nature of the 500 freestyle exacerbates the situation.
Typically, a team will only have one or two swimmers adept at swimming the event quickly, and considering the length of the swim, the margins rapidly widen. In a normal year, Larson — the school's record holder in the 500 and last year's Big 9 and Section 1A champion in the race — measures herself throughout the season in dual meets against the top swimmers in the 500 around the Big 9 Conference.
Now, her and Faribault swimming and diving coach Charlie Fuller are trying to compensate without those direct head-to-head matchups.
"Charlie talks to me after meets the next day, and he gets the lowdown on what other girls are swimming in the conference," Larson said. "Then we go into practice the next day and I do a bunch of pace work to try and get my pace 50s as fast as they can in comparison to those girls. There's a lot of competition in my own head in practice to try and be faster than those girls."
So, along with focusing on stroke counts and nailing flip turns, Larson is mentally tracking her pace for each 50 with the goals her and Fuller will set before a race.
Without direct competition to keep her locked in, those individual mini-goals help to normalize a meet and race that's nowhere near typical.
"When you're swimming a lot of the girls are talking about how it doesn't feel right and it's uncomfortable and it's different to not have that competition right next to you from a different team," Larson said. "That's one thing we've been working on as a team, just mentally how to prepare yourself for this situation."