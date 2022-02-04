The Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors met Thursday morning in Golden Valley.
Among the topics and items discusses, the Board of Directors approved a recommendation to sunset the tournament reimbursement policy that provided financial support to member schools that had individuals and teams participate in League state tournament events. In June 2021, the Board of Directors approved the recommendation of a Sustainable Financial Model that incorporates any excess revenue into the future calculation of membership dues. The sunset of the tournament reimbursement policy now credits excess revenues to all member schools.
A request to move a proposed constitutional amendment to a member school vote was denied. The proposed amendment included a request to move the total number of board members to 30 from its current number of 22.
In a roll call vote, the Board of Directors approved a recommendation of the Bylaw 110 and 111 Ad Hoc Committee to advance to the Representative Assembly for consideration in May. The committee developed a recommendation that more closely aligns with the national standard of four years of eligibility beginning in 9th grade. The recommendation adds clarity to the bylaw and also permits eligibility in Grades 7 and 8, according to Bylaw 105.1.
League staff shared updated COVID-19 guidance as concerns and challenges for member schools continue. With winter state tournament events planned in traditional venues and typical formats, League Staff addressed current individual safety requirements as well as Covid Interrupted Competition Guidance.
League staff and League legal counsel presented information on the recent changes to the legality of individuals profiting from their Name, Image and Likeness while considered an amateur. Potential draft language was discussed that incorporates the League’s bylaws and provides guidance on maintaining amateur status. Additional discussion will take place at the April board meeting with potential passage of a policy in June.
The next Board of Directors meeting is Thursday, April 7.