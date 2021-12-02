Listed below is the roster, schedule and coaching staff for the Faribault boys basketball team, in addition to information provided by the coaches on who’s returning, what new athletes can take a leap this season and what the team’s goals are for the coming months.
COACHES
Head coach: Eric Hildebrandt, 4th year
Assistant coaches: Dean Reiter, Scott Morrissey, Anthony Gustafson, Kevin Harman and Brady Combs.
ROSTER
Abdiwahid Abdi, senior
Jordan Klecker, senior
Devin Lockerby, senior
Hunter Nelson, senior
AJ Worrall 12
Caden Dell, junior
Ian Ehlers, junior
Jal Giet, junior
Abdiwaasa Hussein, junior
Riley Mason, junior
Ayden Qualey, junior
Beau Schrot, junior
James Welborn, junior
Carson Kreager, sophomore
Mohamed Madey, freshman
JJ Schrot, freshman
Brady Schulz, freshman
Nolan Vogelsberg, freshman
KEY PLAYERS
Devin Lockerby, Hunter Nelson, Jordan Klecker, AJ Worrall and Ian Ehlers are the guys returning who have the most experience at the varsity level. We have an exciting group of younger guys joining them this season and it will be fun to see this group come together over the course of the season.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
We have an exciting group of younger guys who are learning and getting better every day. It will be fun to see them get in the mix.
2020-21 RECAP
3-14 overall
2021-22 OUTLOOK
Our goal is to grow, improve and compete at our highest level every day.
COMPETITION
The Big 9 Conference is really good, and we look forward to competing with excellent teams around our area.
2021-22 SCHEDULE
Thursday, Dec. 2 — Byron at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10 — Faribault at Rochester Mayo, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 14 — Albert Lea at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 17 — Rochester John Marshall at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21 — Faribault at Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 29-Thursday, Dec. 30 — Burnsville Tournament
Tuesday, Jan. 4 — Mankato East at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 6 — Faribault at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 11 — Faribault at Owatonna, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14 — Faribault at Rochester Century, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18 — Austin at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 21 — Faribault at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25 — Winona at Faribault 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28 — Rochester Mayo at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 31 — Faribault at St. Peter, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3 — Faribault at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5 — Faribault at Rochester John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8 — Mankato West at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10 — Faribault at Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15 — Red Wing at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18 — Owatonna at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 22 — Rochester Century at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 25 — Faribault at Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 1 — Northfield at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 4 — Faribault at Winona, 7:30 p.m.