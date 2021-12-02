Listed below is the roster, schedule and coaching staff for the Faribault boys basketball team, in addition to information provided by the coaches on who’s returning, what new athletes can take a leap this season and what the team’s goals are for the coming months.

COACHES

Head coach: Eric Hildebrandt, 4th year

Assistant coaches: Dean Reiter, Scott Morrissey, Anthony Gustafson, Kevin Harman and Brady Combs.

ROSTER

Abdiwahid Abdi, senior

Jordan Klecker, senior

Devin Lockerby, senior

Hunter Nelson, senior

AJ Worrall 12

Caden Dell, junior

Ian Ehlers, junior

Jal Giet, junior

Abdiwaasa Hussein, junior

Riley Mason, junior

Ayden Qualey, junior

Beau Schrot, junior

James Welborn, junior

Carson Kreager, sophomore

Mohamed Madey, freshman

JJ Schrot, freshman

Brady Schulz, freshman

Nolan Vogelsberg, freshman

KEY PLAYERS

Devin Lockerby, Hunter Nelson, Jordan Klecker, AJ Worrall and Ian Ehlers are the guys returning who have the most experience at the varsity level. We have an exciting group of younger guys joining them this season and it will be fun to see this group come together over the course of the season.

KEEP YOUR EYE ON

We have an exciting group of younger guys who are learning and getting better every day. It will be fun to see them get in the mix.

2020-21 RECAP

3-14 overall

2021-22 OUTLOOK

Our goal is to grow, improve and compete at our highest level every day.

COMPETITION

The Big 9 Conference is really good, and we look forward to competing with excellent teams around our area.

2021-22 SCHEDULE

Thursday, Dec. 2 — Byron at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10 — Faribault at Rochester Mayo, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14 — Albert Lea at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17 — Rochester John Marshall at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21 — Faribault at Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29-Thursday, Dec. 30 — Burnsville Tournament

Tuesday, Jan. 4 — Mankato East at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6 — Faribault at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 11 — Faribault at Owatonna, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 14 — Faribault at Rochester Century, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 18 — Austin at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 21 — Faribault at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25 — Winona at Faribault 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28 — Rochester Mayo at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 31 — Faribault at St. Peter, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3 — Faribault at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5 — Faribault at Rochester John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 8 — Mankato West at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10 — Faribault at Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15 — Red Wing at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18 — Owatonna at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22 — Rochester Century at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25 — Faribault at Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 1 — Northfield at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 4 — Faribault at Winona, 7:30 p.m.

