For many of the athletes on the Kenyon-Wanamingo track and field team, practice is far from a few laps around the track or sprints down the backstretch.
Co-head coaches Jeff Wibben and Rachel Cline design practice workouts aimed at emphasizing the particular skills and muscles needed for different events. Training for the pole vault is different than prepping for the shot put.
Only, some of the Knights — like Evelyn Scheffler — need to train for both of those events, while others — like Rachel Nesseth — mix sprints, hurdles and pole vault in an effort to squeeze a maximum number of points out of a relatively small roster.
“We have lots of different parts to practice, so some kids are here later than others,” Cline said.
Scheffler recently set personal records in all three of the shot put, discus and pole vault — a meet lineup not typically seen at other larger programs. While it means some athletes practice sessions extend closer to sunset, it’s created a team filled with athletes capable of competing up and down the meet program.
“We need these kids to do this because it’s a small team,” Wibben said. “They’ve always done it for us and stepped up and done other events.”
That approach faces a stiff test at Saturday’s Hiawatha Valley League championships at Pine Island High School, where Wibben believes a handful of his athletes can return home with all-conference honors in tow from a variety of events.
Josh Schmidt has show the ability in the 100-meter, 200-meter and 400-meter dashes as well as the long jump, and is proof positive of the benefits of continuing to train in a variety of events.
“He was actually going to cut out the 100 and focus on the 400, and now the 100 is probably his best event,” Cline said.
Vanessa Schmidt has showcased a quick 100 and lengthy long jump, and is part of a 400 relay team along with Nesseth, Hayley Lentsch and Stella Rechtzigel that is nearing the school record set two years ago, while Lentsch also has a busy lineup card with the 200, 400 and long jump all among her best individual events.
On the upper ends of the running events, the 3,200 relay quartet of Tessa Erlandson, Grace Nystuen, Julia Dahl and Norah Rechtzigel have shown the pace capable of contending with the upper portions of the HVL.
Joining Josh Schmidt on the boys side is Laden Nersion, who in addition to explosive long jumps and triple jumps this season and shown an ability to place well in the mile. While Clay Stevenson and Armani Tucker might lack in that same type of event diversity, the pair has been pushing each other further and further up the shot put and discus leaderboards all season.
After Saturday’s HVL championships, Kenyon-Wanamingo has two more regular-season competitions — including a home invite on Tuesday, May 25 — before the Section 1A subsection and section championships arrive.
“Section 1A is so tough,” Wibben said. “I tell our kids that if you get out of our section and make it to state, you will place at state.”