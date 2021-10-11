For the first half Friday night, the Kenyon-Wanamingo football team maintained Fillmore Central at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School.
In the second half, however, the Falcons (5-1, 4-1 Mid Southeast Blue Subdistrict) stretched their wings to fly toward a 27-8 victory after leading only 7-0 at halftime. After that, Fillmore Central scored a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter and one more in the fourth to put the game out of reach.
Kenyon-Wanamingo (2-4, 2-3) provided its only score of the night in the fourth quarter, when Trent Foss rushed three yards for a touchdown. Quarterback Will Van Epps then connected with Trevor Steberg on the two-point conversion.
A typically potent rushing attack for the Knights was limited to only 64 yards Friday night, while Van Epps passed for 120 yards.
Kenyon-Wanamingo next hosts Randolph (3-3, 2-3) on Friday night.