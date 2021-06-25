Waterville Indians 9, Janesville Jays 2

Dalton Grose struck out seven batters across six innings to help Waterville cruise to a 13/60 League victory Wednesday night in Waterville. Following Dalton Grose out of the bullpen, Nolan Grose fired a pair of innings with two strikeouts and Luke Sellner tossed an inning of relief without allowing a hit or a walk.

Offensively, Shane Sellner smacked three hits, while Ben Boran and Dalton Grose both picked up a pair of hits as well. Dalton Grose, Nolan Grose and Luke Sellner each drove in a couple of runs.

The win improves Waterville's record in the 13/60 this season to 7-1, with the lone loss an 11-8 setback against the Eagle Lake Expos in the second game of the season. The Indians have now won 12 straight games against all competition.

Waterville next hosts Waseca (3-2 13/60) on Sunday afternoon in Waterville, before it hosts Wells (3-4 13/60) on Wednesday, June 30, and non-13/60 opponent New Prague on Thursday, July 1.

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Recommended for you

Load comments