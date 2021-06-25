Waterville Indians 9, Janesville Jays 2
Dalton Grose struck out seven batters across six innings to help Waterville cruise to a 13/60 League victory Wednesday night in Waterville. Following Dalton Grose out of the bullpen, Nolan Grose fired a pair of innings with two strikeouts and Luke Sellner tossed an inning of relief without allowing a hit or a walk.
Offensively, Shane Sellner smacked three hits, while Ben Boran and Dalton Grose both picked up a pair of hits as well. Dalton Grose, Nolan Grose and Luke Sellner each drove in a couple of runs.
The win improves Waterville's record in the 13/60 this season to 7-1, with the lone loss an 11-8 setback against the Eagle Lake Expos in the second game of the season. The Indians have now won 12 straight games against all competition.
Waterville next hosts Waseca (3-2 13/60) on Sunday afternoon in Waterville, before it hosts Wells (3-4 13/60) on Wednesday, June 30, and non-13/60 opponent New Prague on Thursday, July 1.