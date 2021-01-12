VARSITY ROSTER
Anna Behning, senior
Makayla Keilen, senior
Baylee Pearson, senior
Maria Pierce, senior
Avalon Roberts, senior
Tessa Bauer, junior
Karly Chmelik, junior
Macy Ferris, junior
Isabelle Johnson, junior
Macy Keilen, junior
Ryann Louis, junior
Ashley Underdahl, junior
Talor Velishek, junior
Lily Ernste, sophomore
Ava Korbel, sophomore
Jaden Lang, sophomore
Sophia Mentz, sophomore
Ella Prange, sophomore
Brooklyn Trust, sophomore
Ava Hacker, freshman
Faith Leichtnam, freshman
Brooke Racine, freshman
Asia Fillipi, 8th
Ava Fersemehl, 8th
Leah Nowaczewski, 7th
2021 SCHEDULE
Jan. 16 — at Northfield, Owatonna, 1 p.m.
Jan. 23 — vs. Rochester Mayo, Winona, noon
Jan. 30 — at Rochester Century, Albert Lea, 3 p.m.
Feb. 6 — vs. Austin, Rochester Century (at Albert Lea), 11 a.m.
Feb. 13 — at Owatonna, Northfield, 1 p.m.
Feb. 20 — Big 9 Conference Meet, TBD, at Austin