VARSITY ROSTER

Anna Behning, senior

Makayla Keilen, senior

Baylee Pearson, senior

Maria Pierce, senior

Avalon Roberts, senior

Tessa Bauer, junior

Karly Chmelik, junior

Macy Ferris, junior

Isabelle Johnson, junior

Macy Keilen, junior

Ryann Louis, junior

Ashley Underdahl, junior

Talor Velishek, junior

Lily Ernste, sophomore

Ava Korbel, sophomore

Jaden Lang, sophomore

Sophia Mentz, sophomore

Ella Prange, sophomore

Brooklyn Trust, sophomore

Ava Hacker, freshman

Faith Leichtnam, freshman

Brooke Racine, freshman

Asia Fillipi, 8th

Ava Fersemehl, 8th

Leah Nowaczewski, 7th

2021 SCHEDULE

Jan. 16 — at Northfield, Owatonna, 1 p.m.

Jan. 23 — vs. Rochester Mayo, Winona, noon

Jan. 30 — at Rochester Century, Albert Lea, 3 p.m.

Feb. 6 — vs. Austin, Rochester Century (at Albert Lea), 11 a.m.

Feb. 13 — at Owatonna, Northfield, 1 p.m.

Feb. 20 — Big 9 Conference Meet, TBD, at Austin

Reach Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Load comments