Bethlehem Academy senior Spencer Ell was recognized Monday as a Community Captain by the Minnesota Vikings — one of only five football players statewide recognized for his play on the field and his service off the field.
He was nominated by Daniel Moyer, a student at Divine Mercy Catholic School, for his expansive volunteer work within his church, school and community, as well as time spent mentoring young students.
In addition to a Nov. 18 tour of US Bank stadium and the Vikings locker room, which included a meeting with Vikings players Kirk Cousins, Harrison and Xavier Rhodes, and a $1,000 scholarship, Eli also had a chance to donate $1000 to the charity of his choice. Eli chose the Randy Shaver Cancer Research Foundation, named for the KARE11 anchor who has twice battled cancer.
Eli will also attend the Dec. 8 Vikings-Detroit Lions game and be recognized at halftime.