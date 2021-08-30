Against a pitcher like Sartell’s David Demnsky, there’s not much margin for error.
The Wanamingo Jacks operated outside those margins during Sunday’s 4-1 loss in the Class C amateur baseball tournament by committing four errors to allow the Muskies to score a pair of unearned runs.
Sartell jumped in front 2-0 in the top of the third and expanded that lead to 3-0 in the top of the fourth. The Muskies also added an additional run in the top of the ninth.
Wanamingo scored its only run of the afternoon in the bottom of the seventh when Brady Anfinon’s infield single scored Alex Roosen.
On the mound, it was Roosen that drew the start for the Jacks, and the right-hander fired a complete game. He surrendered only four hits and walked a pair of batters while striking out seven batters. Only two of the four runs he allowed were earned.
Deminsky, meanwhile, allowed six hits in his complete-game effort with 16 strikeouts and no walks. Roosen and Anfinson each finished with two singles apiece, while Peder Sviggum and Aaron Bauer each picked up one single each.
Grose pushes Expos through
In the first round, Dalton Grose pitched five solid innings out of the bullpen to help the Eagle Lake Expos keep their improbable postseason run alive.
In the second round Sunday, Eagle Lake called on its draftee from the Waterville Indians to start and pitch the entirety of a 3-0 victory against the Luverne Redbirds to push the Expos into the final 16 teams of the Class C state tournament.
Grose allowed only three hits Sunday, but had to work around seven walks and a pair of errors to keep Luverne off the scoreboard. He did so with the help of seven strikeouts, and after Eagle Lake jumped in front 2-0 in the top of the fourth and 3-0 in the fifth, he never surrendered that lead.
The Expos move on to play the Watertown Red Devils at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Waconia, with Eagle Lake needing to win four games in three days in order to claim a state championship.
Dalton Grose, in addition to Waterville Indians draftee Nolan Grose, will need to pitch well at some point next weekend in order for that to happen.
The other local draftees still playing last weekend were Nate Rost with the St. Patrick Irish, and Luke Sellner and Blaydn Bartelt with the Jordan Brewers. Jordan lost 2-0 against Maple Lake without Sellner or Bartelt playing, while St. Patrick cruised to a 10-0 victory without needing to use Rost.
St. Patrick plays the Young America Cardinals at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Chaska, also needing to win four games in three days in order to claim a state championship.