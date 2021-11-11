In many ways, the match was won before the buses of Bethlehem Academy and Breckenridge pulled up Thursday afternoon to the Xcel Energy in St. Paul.
In the week leading up to the Class A state quarterfinal match, Bethlehem Academy assistant coach Jill Strodtman dove into her typical helping of game tape of an upcoming opponent.
What she saw in fifth-seeded Breckenridge's past matches was a flashing red light: that the defense for the Cowgirls (28-3) was designed to combat powerful hitters swinging toward the back row, but was entirely susceptible to more nuanced, well-placed tips and throws into empty areas of the court.
The result was a 25-12, 25-15, 25-14 sweep to advance fourth-seeded Bethlehem Academy (21-11) into Friday afternoon's Class A semifinals at 1 p.m. against top-seeded Mayer Lutheran, which also advanced with a quarterfinal sweep.
"We did a lot of studying of Breckenridge and their defense and I think the girls did a great job of executing what we talked about and worked on this week," Bethlehem Academy coach Chris Bothun said. "To come out and win and three — I'm very proud of these young ladies and our team."
That alternative offense flowed entirely through four players — senior outside hitter Ellie Cohen, and juniors: outside hitter Kate Trump, middle hitter Lindsay Hanson and middle hitter/right side hitter Jaden Lang, with each taking turns to spark seismic runs.
In the first set, Trump rattled off five kills to help the Cardinals turn a 4-2 deficit into a 12-8 advantage. Later in the first set, Hanson finished five straight points with a kill as part of a 9-1 run to stretch the lead to 22-10.
"It's definitely a big (emphasis) to establish the middle hitters for us," Hanson said. "It makes it so the block on the other team, it doesn't let them cheat one way and we have a lot of diverse hitters that we can go to."
Cohen finished with a team-high 16 kills, with Trump not far behind at 15 kills. Hanson tallied 11 kills and Lang notched eight, with junior setter Reagan Kangas racking up 43 assists.
"It's really fun to get everyone involved in the offense and it just keeps the other team on their toes, since we have such a strong offense," Cohen said.
As a team, the Cardinals totaled only nine hitting errors on 130 attack attempts, which helped them post an impressive .308 hitting percentage. Breckenridge, on the other hand, finished with a .098 hitting percentage.
A big part of that discrepancy was because Breckenridge was swinging into a well-placed block, while Bethlehem Academy was picking out spots it knew were left open.
"The final games we had was a lot of hard hits and a lot of hard attacks and not so many tips," Breckenridge coach Margaret Wilson said. "That's what we've seen all season and we've struggled with that, the tipping or the throws on the line. We're used to that hard attack and are back on our heels ready for that. It definitely caught us off guard tonight. They did a very good job finding open shots."
State tournament debuts
For every Bethlehem Academy player except Cohen, Thursday afternoon marked the first state tournament match — and the first time playing at the Xcel Energy Center — for the Cardinals.
Before walking onto the court, Bothun instructed her team to use the first 30 seconds to take in the much larger stage, wave at friends and family and do their best to get over the drastic upgrade in venue.
"Get all that done with so we can focus on the game and get the job done," Bothun said.
The Cardinals did just that.
In addition to the previously mentioned offensive execution, Bethlehem Academy played largely mistake free throughout the match. The Cardinals didn't allow an ace, while senior Jennifer Robert snagged a pair of aces for herself.
A big part of that sterling serve-receive was senior libero Mia Potter, who was credited with 23 successful serve receptions in addition to a team-high 35 digs.
"It was definitely an adjustment," Potter said about playing at state. "The lights were really bright, but I just went out there and got everything out in the beginning so I could focus on the game."
Rematch with the Crusaders
Bethlehem Academy's reward for such a well-played match is a date with the best Class A team in the state: top-seeded and top-ranked Mayer Lutheran (30-2).
The Crusaders — playing on the opposite side of a curtain at the same time as the Cardinals — similarly cruised to a 25-4, 25-10, 25-16 sweep of unseeded South Ridge.
Bethlehem Academy is plenty familiar with the prowess of Mayer Lutheran, after a 3-0 loss in Faribault \ Sept. 7 and a 2-1 loss Oct. 23 during the Chaska Tournament.
"We all know Mayer's a good team, but we took a set from them in a tournament and I think we made some really good adjustments," Bothun said. "I think we've worked really hard as a team, where I think we are a different team than the last time we faced them. I think we're excited and ready to take them on."
The prospect of facing a team without a loss against a Class A opponent doesn't intimidate the Cardinals, however.
"I'm very excited to play them again and hopefully win," Cohen said.
Hanson added: "It's definitely going to be exciting. Everyone's definitely anxious because we've definitely come a long way this season, so it's going to be a fun game."