The Faribault football team found some hearty opponents to test itself against in the preseason.
Six days before the Falcons take to Bruce Smith Field for Friday's season opener vs. Austin, they scrimmaged host Northfield, South St. Paul and Rochester Lourdes.
Northfield retains the cannon rivalry trophy with Faribault in a series that is put on hold at least through 2020. SSP is a power in Faribault's Class AAAA having made the state tournament from 2013-2018. Lourdes was the 2018 Class AAA state runner up.
"The biggest thing is we stayed healthy," said Faribault coach Ned Louis. "We scrimmaged against three very good teams."
Louis said the scrimmages were the shortest they've been in his tenure. In each scrimmage, each team's first unit received eight snaps on offense and eight on defense followed by eight and eight for the second unit.
Louis liked how his team moved the ball throughout the day. He noted senior quarterback Bryce Nolen and junior Nick Ehlers both showed positive signs and will each see the field in week 1.
On defense, "I think we have to fly to the ball better," Louis said. "It's their first real speed action. That's compared to a practice where we don't hit each other. So it's good to get that live action."
Opposing offenses were able to carve out some running lanes against the Falcons. Swarming to the ball better will cure some of those woes, but so will having a scouting report when games begin.
"When you don’t game plan for a team you’re kind of learning on the fly," Louis said. "These are definitely things that are fixable."
It will be tough to develop too much of a scouting report on Austin, which will have a new playbook under new head coach Ed Schmitt.
"Austin, there’s a lot of unknown. Both teams graduated a lot of guys," Louis said. "Not much experience will be on the field to at least start that game. That’s what’s fun about it, not knowing what to expect. They have a new coach, so they’ll be excited to play. Hopefully our kids start with a good opening day effort."