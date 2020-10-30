Bethlehem Academy’s defense is pretty tough to penetrate, especially when it puts up a block like it did Friday against Waseca in Faribault.
The Cardinals (5-1) had three different players tally three solo blocks to frustrate the Bluejays in a 25-15, 25-17, 25-20 victory at Van Orsow Auditorium in Faribault.
“We actually spent a lot of time working on blocking the last couple of days because we are going to be facing Medford, Waterville, Hayfield,” BA head coach Chris Bothun said. “We know we need to have that block in place to be competitive and stay competitive with those teams. I think we have the skill, we have the quickness and just the knowledge of the game on our side so I think our blockers have done a nice job.”
Sophomore middle hitter Lindsay Hanson had three solo blocks and two block assists while sophomore outside hitter Kate Trump and senior middle hitter Kennedy Tutak each had three solo blocks and two block assists. Junior outside hitter Ellie Cohen added two block assists as well.
The Cardinals led the match nearly wire-to-wire. Waseca (2-4) had two leads in the match -- one in the first set and one in the third set.
Trump and Tutak led BA with eight kills each. Cohen added six kills while the team hit well throughout the match.
Sophomore setter Reagan Kangas led the team with 23 assists and did well to move the point of attack while mixing in a few shots of her own.
“She’ll be in here 20 minutes before practice,” Bothun said of Kangas. “She’ll stay late anytime we ask her to and she just does a nice job of running our offense. We’ve worked a lot with her being in a 5-1 just her attacks and when to take the ball.”
Senior libero Brianna Radatz led the team with 23 digs while junior defensive specialist Mia Potter had 17 digs and Trump finished with 14.
Waseca had trouble reacting to the Cardinals’ offense in the first two sets but saw improvement after making an adjustment before the start of the third set.
“The final set we adjusted our defensive position,” Bluejays head coach Jolene Hauger said. “We kind of figured out what their offense really was. We stayed disciplined on our defense and didn’t react too quickly. The first two sets we were reacting without knowing what was happening with the ball.”
Junior defensive specialist Jadyn Oslem led Waseca with 14 digs and senior setter Megan Nelson tallied 10. Nelson also had five assists while junior Sophie Potter added four.
The Bluejays struggled to get into their offense and had seniors Audrey Williams and Camryn McQuery lead the team with three kills each.
“We struggled with passing so we couldn’t get the cleanest looks with sets so that put our hitters in a lot of weird angles that they’re not used to so they couldn’t see there was a wall right in front of them,” Hauger said. “They’re a very quick team and we just weren’t able to catch up and figure them out.”
BA faces Medford (3-2) Monday in Faribault while Waseca plays Fairmont Monday in Fairmont.