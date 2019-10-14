In battles with evenly matched teams this season, Faribault volleyball has rarely came out on top this season. On Monday, the tide shifted in the Falcons’ favor.
It took five games, but Faribault came out on top of Zumbrota-Mazeppa by scores of 25-22, 24-26, 25-17, 22-25 and 15-7 to improve to 13-12 on the season.
“It’s exciting. I feel like we were evenly matched teams and all season we’ve faced evenly matched teams and lost against all of them,” said Faribault head coach JoAnna Lane. “It was fun to play someone similar to us and walk away with a win.
The Falcons lost a key player and leader in the middle of the second game, as junior Bennett Wolff had to exit the game after another physical scare.
“Bennett tore here ACL a year and a half ago. Tonight she heard a pop through her leg,” said Lane. “She is one of the top hitters on our team and plays two huge rotations for us, middle and center. So we threw a lot of girls in and switched rotations up. For the girls to stay focused and disciplined through it all, that was exciting.”
Payton Evenstad was locked in all night for the Falcons. The junior finished with a team-high 23 kills (.381) and 16 assists, while chipping in eight digs. “She’s a leader for our team. She takes control of the front row for us,” Lane said of Evenstad.
Izzy Herda contributed with six kills and seven digs. Addi Dietsch had five digs and two kills.
Faribault closes out the season Tuesday against Class 3A No. 3 Northfield.
Faribault 3, Z-M 2
F — 25 24 25 22 15
Z-M — 22 26 17 25 7
F statistics — Kills: Payton Evenstad 23, Izzy Herda 6, Bennett Wolff 4, Addi Dietsch 2, Meghan Swanson 2, Hanna Cunniff 1 … Aces: Olivia Bauer 4, Evenstad 2, Wolff 1, Swanson 1, Herda 1 … Assists: Evenstad 16, W Wolff 10, B Wolff 7, Cunniff 3, Bauer 1, Glende 1 … Digs: Cunniff 19, Bauer 11, Evenstad 8, Herda 7, Dietsch 5, W Wolff 5, B Wolff 4, Malecha 2, Liechtnam ... Blocks: Dietsch 3, Evenstad 2, Liechtnam 2, Wolff 1