The final boss is always the toughest to slay.
After the fourth upset of the Section 4A playoffs pulled off by sixth-seeded Bethlehem Academy (12-10) on Tuesday afternoon at second-seeded Goodhue (16-7) in a 12-9 elimination game victory, the Cardinals move on to face Randolph (23-0) on Thursday afternoon in Randolph.
The undefeated Rockets not only entered the postseason as the favorite to win a third consecutive section championship, but were among the teams expected to contend for a state championship after a third-place finish in 2019.
To reach that point, Bethlehem Academy first had to knock off Goodhue, which had won the first postseason matchup between the two teams 3-0. The Cardinals quickly surpassed all the offense from that first game with four runs in the top of the first inning thanks to an RBI double from Morgan Wilson, an RBI single from Reagan Kangas and bases-loaded walks worked by Lindsay Hanson and Evie Donahue.
The Wildcats added three run in the bottom of the first, but they were never able to erase that early deficit. Kate Trump launched a two-run home run in the top of the second, while Anna Tobin blasted a solo home run in the top of the third. The Cardinals finished with 14 hits and worked a total of six walks.
Wilson pitched all seven innings in the circle for Bethlehem Academy and allowed nine runs (six earned) on 13 hits, two walks and two strikeouts.
Moving into Thursday, the Cardinals need to do something no other team has this season — beat the Rockets, and they need to do it twice.
Randolph is led primarily by its pitcher-catcher batter of seniors Morgan Otte and Megan Erickson. In a 10-2 victory against Goodhue on Thursday, June 3 in the winners bracket final, Otte allowed an earned run for the first time since a 6-5 victory in nine innings against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on April 24.
In three postseason games, Otte has allowed only three hits while striking out 40 batters across 18 innings. Erickson, meanwhile, drove in four runs and launched a two-run home run in the victory against Goodhue.
For their part, the Cardinals have shown more than capable of keeping up offensively through the last two games, where they’ve scored a combined 27 runs with their backs against the wall.
During that two-game stretch, Trump has reached base in nine of her 10 plate appearances with an eye-popping six walks, a home run, a triple and a double. In Randolph’s second game of the postseason, Mayer Lutheran limited the Rockets to only two runs, but Otte did not allow a hit in a 2-0 victory.